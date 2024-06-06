The Next Wave of No-Alcohol Beverages in the United States: Up-and-Coming Beverage Companies and Brands to Watch in the Non-Alcohol Sector

Dublin, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Wave of No-Alcohol Beverages in the U.S." report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
From alkaline waters, alcohol alternatives, cannabis drinks and kids drinks to plant-based waters, probiotics and yerba mate guayusa (and all the many many innovative segments from a-z), this report looks at the segments and brands that are invigorating the marketplace.
It scrutinizes the always-changing beverage industry, identifying and quantifying emerging and niche non-alcoholic beverage categories, discussing companies of growing significance and describing what could be the next big thing. It also looks at the consumer market drivers and other factors that are inspiring entrepreneurial spirit, impacting innovation, functionality and new product development.
In an industry where evolution and innovation are constants, this report provides in-depth analysis of ways innovation is changing the beverage landscape through the emergence of new categories and brands. It also provides an overview of defining trends spurring developments in new categories. It also looks at the fast-growing liquid refreshment beverage companies, discusses their performance and indicates what makes them noteworthy.
Questions answered include:
- What new categories are enlivening the U.S. beverage market?
- How big are these emerging sectors and why are they worthy of being on your radar?
- What trends characterize the various up-and-coming beverage types entering the marketplace?
- Which companies enjoy the backing of industry veterans and strong financial resources, and which do not?
- Which beverage companies and brands show the most promise for success in the competitive U.S. marketplace?
- Which companies could become takeover targets in the near future?
Key Report Features
Get a comprehensive overview of several fledgling beverage segments, some of which are poised to become the next big thing. For added market perspective, the entrepreneurial brands that comprise the burgeoning beverage categories are anchored in the context of more-established beverage market.
To provide context to the research findings, the report discusses factors that have led to the development of new beverage segments despite the relative maturity of the packaged beverage market as a whole. Backed by Beverage Marketing's reliable, all-sales-channel-inclusive data, readers get a thorough understanding of key facets of emerging beverage markets including:
- Analysis of industry trends and quantification of emerging non-alcoholic beverage categories and sub-segments.
- Discussion of the types of companies driving innovation - from the traditional large beverage companies to entrepreneurs.
- Insight from our up and coming market research analysts' on the factors driving innovation into new beverage types.
- Analysis of niche and emerging segments including high-end water, cannabis-infused beverages, gut health, premium sodas, mixers and alcohol alternatives, dairy alternatives, premium ready-to-drink teas, coconut water, essence waters, kombucha, HPP/cleanses, ready-to-drink protein drinks, meal replacement, shots, functional beverages, probiotics, energy drinks, premium kids' beverages, ready-to-drink coffee and more.
- Discussion of companies with distinctive brands in each nascent and new segment. Companies/brands covered may include: Alkaline Water Co, AriZona, BioSteel, Bulletproof Coffee, C4, Califia Farms, Calypso Lemonade, Celsius, Cheribundi, Evamor, Fever-Tree, GT's Living Foods, Ghost Energy, GoodBelly, Guayaki, Happy Viking, Harmless Harvest, Health-Ade, Hint Water, Humm Kombucha, Huzzah, Iconic, Just Ice Tea, Karma Wellness Water, Kitu Super Coffee, La Colombe, La Croix, Lifeway, Liquid Death, Mamma Chia, MatchaBar, Mayawell, Mingle Moctails, Nectar Girl, Neuro, Oatly, Olipop, OWYN, Poppi, Premier Protein, Prime Hydration, Protein2O, Qixers, Ready Nutrition, Reed's, Sambazon, Sapsucker, Soylent, Sparkling ICE, Suja, Sweet Leaf/Tradewinds, Vita Coco, Voss, Zevia, Zola Acai and so many more.
The up and coming beverage companies market research analysis takes on the brands to watch in the various non-alcohol sectors and what they are doing to differentiate themselves. It also discusses the strengths of various emerging brands and categories and the challenges they'll face going forward.
Key Topics Covered:
EMERGING NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE SEGMENTS
- The Up-and-Coming Beverages
THE NEXT WAVE OF NO-ALCOHOL BEVERAGES IN THE U.S.
- HIGH-END WATER
- Sparkling Ice
- Zen WTR
- Liquid Death
- Path
- Icelandic Glacial
- Flow Water
- Proud Source/Source Global
- blk
- Nirvana Springs
- Alkaline88
- Aquahydrate
- Eternal
- Voss
- Perfect Hydration
- Just Water
- Boxed Water is Better
- Richard's Rainwater
- Rambler Sparkling Water
- Evamor
- Waiakea Hawaiian Volcanic Water
- Hawaii Volcanic
- Hy Vida
- HFactor
- Aqua Carpatica
- Jove
- Rebel Beverage Labs (Loftiwater)
- Splendor
- DAIRY AND DAIRY ALTERNATIVE BEVERAGES
- Califia Farms
- Ripple Foods
- Oatly
- SunOpta
- Saputo
- A2 Milk
- Alexandre Family Farm
- Sproud
- New Barn
- Malk
- Three Trees
- Milkadamia
- Mooala
- Elmhurst 1925 Milked
- Koita
- Panos Farms
- Borden Dairy
- Hart Dairy
- Spylt
- NotCo
- Strive Altmilks/Perfect Day
- TurtleTree
- Imagindairy
- Numilk
- Minor Figures
- Nutpods
- Good Karma
- Oatbox
- Hope & Sesame
- Oddlygood (Valio)
- Hazelicious
- SODAS
- Zevia
- Tractor Soda
- Reed's
- Boylan's
- Jones Soda
- Dry Soda
- Sprecher
- Maine Root
- Bruce Cost Ginger Ale
- Cheerwine
- Grown-up Soda (GuS)
- United Sodas of America
- Fresquita
- Original New York Seltzer
- Clearly Canadian
- Bundaberg
- New Wave Soda
- Uncle Waithley's Vincy Brew
- Green Bee Soda
- JUICE
- Bolthouse Farms
- Calypso Lemonade
- Sambazon
- Bossa Nova
- Zola Acai
- Mamma Chia
- Ralph & Charlie's
- Cheribundi
- Uncle Matt's Organics
- Natalie's Orchid Island
- Swoon
- Sol-Ti
- De La Calle Tepache
- Ruby Hibiscus Water
- Cawston Press
- Barfresh Group
- Chiki Chiki Boom Boom
- Agua Bonita
- Gunna
- Poppilu Antioxidant Lemonade
- Smart Pressed Juice
- Pressed
- New Tree Fruit Co.
- Better Juice
- Phyll
- Fruitish, Krisp Flavas
- Orange Toucan Moringa
- HYDRATION/ENHANCED WATER
- Prime Hydration
- Electrolit
- Revitalyte
- Biolyte
- Recover 180
- Roar Organic
- BioSteel
- Lemon Perfect
- Waterdrop
- Ready Nutrition
- A-Game
- Hoist
- Coco5
- Greater Than
- DripDrop
- SOS Hydration
- Hydrant
- Barcode
- Nooma
- Halo
- Play Mode
- BYLT
- Berri Fit
- Dyla Brands (Stur Liquid Water Enhancer)
- Local Weather
- Leisure Project
- Wet Hydration
- Smootch
- READY-TO-DRINK TEA
- AriZona
- Milo's Famous Sweet Tea
- Joe Tea
- Just Ice Tea
- Sweet Leaf/Tradewinds
- Seven Teas
- Saint James Tea
- Humanitea
- Shaka Tea
- EquiTea
- Brooklyn Best
- Halfday
- Twrl
- Minna
- Argo Tea
- MatchaBar
- Moonshine Sweet Tea
- Ryl
- Weird Tea
- Bad Tea
- Unsweet Organics
- TeaOnic
- HopTea/HopLark
- Rishi
- Thaiwala
- Bhakti Chai
- Bos Rooibos
- Cusa Powdered Tea
- Tea Drops
- Sarilla Draft Tea
- Doc's Tea
- Dona Chai
- Zest Tea
- Tea of a Kind
- 8th Wonder
- Enroot
- Leelanau
- Ku Cha
- Yaupon Teahouse & Apothecary
- Ilex Organics/Yaupon Brothers
- PLANT-BASED WATERS
- Vita Coco
- Zico
- Harmless Harvest
- C2O
- Obrigado Coconut Water
- Blue Monkey
- Waikoko
- Taja Coconut
- CoAqua Coconut Water
- Eliya Coconut Water
- Buddha Brands
- Once Upon a Coconut
- 100 Coconuts
- Genius Juice
- Treo Fruit & Birch Water
- Sap!
- Sapsucker
- True Nopal Cactus Water
- Caliwater
- Pricklee
- Pickle Juice
- Tsamma Watermelon/Sarah's Homegrown
- Bhoomi Cane Water
- Reveal
- Mela Water
- KoKoMio
- ESSENCE WATERS
- Hint Water
- LaCroix/Curate
- Waterloo Sparkling
- Spindrift
- Hal's Seltzer
- Sound Sparkling Water
- Sanzo
- Heywell
- KOMBUCHA
- GT's Kombucha
- Health-Ade
- Brew Dr. Kombucha
- Humm Kombucha
- Revive Kombucha
- Better Booch + Live Kombucha
- Remedy Drinks
- Marin Kombucha
- Buchi
- Rise Kombucha
- Rowdy Mermaid
- Mobtown Fermentation (Wild Bay Kombucha)
- Aqua ViTea
- WhaleBird
- Element
- KTonic
- Greenbelt
- Bear's Fruit
- BKE
- Kombucha Town
- Holy Kombucha
- Cove
- Walker Brothers
