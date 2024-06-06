The Next Wave of No-Alcohol Beverages in the United States: Up-and-Coming Beverage Companies and Brands to Watch in the Non-Alcohol Sector

Dublin, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Wave of No-Alcohol Beverages in the U.S." report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

From alkaline waters, alcohol alternatives, cannabis drinks and kids drinks to plant-based waters, probiotics and yerba mate guayusa (and all the many many innovative segments from a-z), this report looks at the segments and brands that are invigorating the marketplace.

It scrutinizes the always-changing beverage industry, identifying and quantifying emerging and niche non-alcoholic beverage categories, discussing companies of growing significance and describing what could be the next big thing. It also looks at the consumer market drivers and other factors that are inspiring entrepreneurial spirit, impacting innovation, functionality and new product development.

In an industry where evolution and innovation are constants, this report provides in-depth analysis of ways innovation is changing the beverage landscape through the emergence of new categories and brands. It also provides an overview of defining trends spurring developments in new categories. It also looks at the fast-growing liquid refreshment beverage companies, discusses their performance and indicates what makes them noteworthy.

Questions answered include:

What new categories are enlivening the U.S. beverage market?

How big are these emerging sectors and why are they worthy of being on your radar?

What trends characterize the various up-and-coming beverage types entering the marketplace?

Which companies enjoy the backing of industry veterans and strong financial resources, and which do not?

Which beverage companies and brands show the most promise for success in the competitive U.S. marketplace?

Which companies could become takeover targets in the near future?

Key Report Features

Get a comprehensive overview of several fledgling beverage segments, some of which are poised to become the next big thing. For added market perspective, the entrepreneurial brands that comprise the burgeoning beverage categories are anchored in the context of more-established beverage market.

To provide context to the research findings, the report discusses factors that have led to the development of new beverage segments despite the relative maturity of the packaged beverage market as a whole. Backed by Beverage Marketing's reliable, all-sales-channel-inclusive data, readers get a thorough understanding of key facets of emerging beverage markets including:

Analysis of industry trends and quantification of emerging non-alcoholic beverage categories and sub-segments.

Discussion of the types of companies driving innovation - from the traditional large beverage companies to entrepreneurs.

Insight from our up and coming market research analysts' on the factors driving innovation into new beverage types.

Analysis of niche and emerging segments including high-end water, cannabis-infused beverages, gut health, premium sodas, mixers and alcohol alternatives, dairy alternatives, premium ready-to-drink teas, coconut water, essence waters, kombucha, HPP/cleanses, ready-to-drink protein drinks, meal replacement, shots, functional beverages, probiotics, energy drinks, premium kids' beverages, ready-to-drink coffee and more.

Discussion of companies with distinctive brands in each nascent and new segment. Companies/brands covered may include: Alkaline Water Co, AriZona, BioSteel, Bulletproof Coffee, C4, Califia Farms, Calypso Lemonade, Celsius, Cheribundi, Evamor, Fever-Tree, GT's Living Foods, Ghost Energy, GoodBelly, Guayaki, Happy Viking, Harmless Harvest, Health-Ade, Hint Water, Humm Kombucha, Huzzah, Iconic, Just Ice Tea, Karma Wellness Water, Kitu Super Coffee, La Colombe, La Croix, Lifeway, Liquid Death, Mamma Chia, MatchaBar, Mayawell, Mingle Moctails, Nectar Girl, Neuro, Oatly, Olipop, OWYN, Poppi, Premier Protein, Prime Hydration, Protein2O, Qixers, Ready Nutrition, Reed's, Sambazon, Sapsucker, Soylent, Sparkling ICE, Suja, Sweet Leaf/Tradewinds, Vita Coco, Voss, Zevia, Zola Acai and so many more.

The up and coming beverage companies market research analysis takes on the brands to watch in the various non-alcohol sectors and what they are doing to differentiate themselves. It also discusses the strengths of various emerging brands and categories and the challenges they'll face going forward.

Key Topics Covered:

EMERGING NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE SEGMENTS

The Up-and-Coming Beverages

THE NEXT WAVE OF NO-ALCOHOL BEVERAGES IN THE U.S.

HIGH-END WATER

Sparkling Ice Zen WTR Liquid Death Path Icelandic Glacial Flow Water Proud Source/Source Global blk Nirvana Springs Alkaline88 Aquahydrate Eternal Voss Perfect Hydration Just Water Boxed Water is Better Richard's Rainwater Rambler Sparkling Water Evamor Waiakea Hawaiian Volcanic Water Hawaii Volcanic Hy Vida HFactor Aqua Carpatica Jove Rebel Beverage Labs (Loftiwater) Splendor

DAIRY AND DAIRY ALTERNATIVE BEVERAGES

Califia Farms Ripple Foods Oatly SunOpta Saputo A2 Milk Alexandre Family Farm Sproud New Barn Malk Three Trees Milkadamia Mooala Elmhurst 1925 Milked Koita Panos Farms Borden Dairy Hart Dairy Spylt NotCo Strive Altmilks/Perfect Day TurtleTree Imagindairy Numilk Minor Figures Nutpods Good Karma Oatbox Hope & Sesame Oddlygood (Valio) Hazelicious

SODAS

Zevia Tractor Soda Reed's Boylan's Jones Soda Dry Soda Sprecher Maine Root Bruce Cost Ginger Ale Cheerwine Grown-up Soda (GuS) United Sodas of America Fresquita Original New York Seltzer Clearly Canadian Bundaberg New Wave Soda Uncle Waithley's Vincy Brew Green Bee Soda

JUICE

Bolthouse Farms Calypso Lemonade Sambazon Bossa Nova Zola Acai Mamma Chia Ralph & Charlie's Cheribundi Uncle Matt's Organics Natalie's Orchid Island Swoon Sol-Ti De La Calle Tepache Ruby Hibiscus Water Cawston Press Barfresh Group Chiki Chiki Boom Boom Agua Bonita Gunna Poppilu Antioxidant Lemonade Smart Pressed Juice Pressed New Tree Fruit Co. Better Juice Phyll Fruitish, Krisp Flavas Orange Toucan Moringa

HYDRATION/ENHANCED WATER

Prime Hydration Electrolit Revitalyte Biolyte Recover 180 Roar Organic BioSteel Lemon Perfect Waterdrop Ready Nutrition A-Game Hoist Coco5 Greater Than DripDrop SOS Hydration Hydrant Barcode Nooma Halo Play Mode BYLT Berri Fit Dyla Brands (Stur Liquid Water Enhancer) Local Weather Leisure Project Wet Hydration Smootch

READY-TO-DRINK TEA

AriZona Milo's Famous Sweet Tea Joe Tea Just Ice Tea Sweet Leaf/Tradewinds Seven Teas Saint James Tea Humanitea Shaka Tea EquiTea Brooklyn Best Halfday Twrl Minna Argo Tea MatchaBar Moonshine Sweet Tea Ryl Weird Tea Bad Tea Unsweet Organics TeaOnic HopTea/HopLark Rishi Thaiwala Bhakti Chai Bos Rooibos Cusa Powdered Tea Tea Drops Sarilla Draft Tea Doc's Tea Dona Chai Zest Tea Tea of a Kind 8th Wonder Enroot Leelanau Ku Cha Yaupon Teahouse & Apothecary Ilex Organics/Yaupon Brothers

PLANT-BASED WATERS

Vita Coco Zico Harmless Harvest C2O Obrigado Coconut Water Blue Monkey Waikoko Taja Coconut CoAqua Coconut Water Eliya Coconut Water Buddha Brands Once Upon a Coconut 100 Coconuts Genius Juice Treo Fruit & Birch Water Sap! Sapsucker True Nopal Cactus Water Caliwater Pricklee Pickle Juice Tsamma Watermelon/Sarah's Homegrown Bhoomi Cane Water Reveal Mela Water KoKoMio

ESSENCE WATERS

Hint Water LaCroix/Curate Waterloo Sparkling Spindrift Hal's Seltzer Sound Sparkling Water Sanzo Heywell

KOMBUCHA

GT's Kombucha Health-Ade Brew Dr. Kombucha Humm Kombucha Revive Kombucha Better Booch + Live Kombucha Remedy Drinks Marin Kombucha Buchi Rise Kombucha Rowdy Mermaid Mobtown Fermentation (Wild Bay Kombucha) Aqua ViTea WhaleBird Element KTonic Greenbelt Bear's Fruit BKE Kombucha Town Holy Kombucha Cove Walker Brothers



