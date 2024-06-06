New Asset & Wealth Management Industry AI & Data Science Consortium Provides industry-tailored insights & thought leadership and the opportunity to cost-effectively innovate around AI with experts & industry peers

NEW YORK, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha FMC , the leading global consultancy to the top asset and wealth management, insurance, and private markets firms, today announced the launch of its AI & Data Science Innovation Hub. The Hub is a consortium of investment managers and AI experts from across the globe collaborating and offering industry-specific expertise to navigate artificial intelligence (AI) and data science opportunities across the industry.



“There is a lot of noise and hyperbole around AI and data science in the financial services market,” said Sam Iles, Alpha’s Senior Partner and Head of Ventures & Innovation. “With the Hub, we can provide clarity and a structured evaluation process focused on delivering tangible, realistic AI-driven outcomes to our clients, and offer members the opportunity to access industry-specialist AI talent and collaborate with peers in an efficient, cost-effective manner.”

The AI market is forecasted to experience an annual growth rate of 37.3% through 2030. More businesses are exploring strategies to apply the benefits of AI and data science to boost their bottom line. However, navigating AI and data science can be intimidating and extremely time-consuming, having to cut through the noise, evaluate a plethora of vendor options, and work out how to apply AI to industry-specific use cases in ways that add value. Through Alpha’s new Hub, clients can join the consortium and have access to AI experts, industry insights, blueprints and best practice to help them achieve tangible results and outputs targeted to industry-specific use cases.

“We created The Hub after hearing from clients that they wanted to leverage AI and data science in a way that works for them,” said Dr. Till Blesik, the data scientist leading The Hub. “There are a plethora of AI solutions and options, the Hub allows us to highlight the different strengths for our clients and offer insights for a path forward rooted in rigorous and consistent evaluation, and the collective knowledge of the consortium.”

Alpha’s Hub monitors and researches the latest innovations in the industry and changes in leading technology platforms and applications, helping clients leverage the most appropriate technology architecture across their landscape. The Hub offers:

Definitions of structured AI architectures

Training and playbooks to enable the workforce

Tailored benchmarks and actionable insights

Organizational structures that fit architecture and strategy

Additionally, all the AI resources developed in the Hub use industry-leading tools and applications, such as Snowflake & Azure, and through industry partnerships with tailored solutions such as BlueFlame AI, to streamline portability into client architectures when building solutions and ensure members stay at the cutting edge of innovation with vendor solutions. The Hub is being launched with a number of global investment managers as founding members and will be available to additional members and strategic partners within the next month.

To learn more about Alpha’s AI & Data Science Innovation Hub and join the consortium, please contact AIConsortium@alphafmc.com.

About Alpha FMC

Headquartered in the UK and quoted on the AIM of the London Stock Exchange, Alpha is a leading global provider of specialist consultancy services to the asset management, wealth management and insurance industries. Alpha works with all of the world's top 20 and 80% of the world's top 50 asset managers by AUM, along with a wide range of other buy-side firms. It has the largest dedicated team in the industry, with approximately 1000 consultants globally, operating from 17 client-facing offices spanning the UK, North America, Europe and APAC. To learn more, visit: Alphafmc.com

