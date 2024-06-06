CoinW captures compelling narrative on innovation and regulation at Consensus

Austin, Texas, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinDesk Consensus always promises to deliver great inspiration and experience to those immersed in the flow of Web3’s evolution; and this year’s event did not falter. Within the bustling convention center in the heart of Austin, Texas - peppered with a rich concoction of prolific brands and experts - Dubai-based global crypto exchange CoinW delivered a powerful edition of their Expedition Trek series and captured the imagination of audiences.







Having kicked off in Dubai back in March , continuing on to Hong Kong in April, this was CoinW’s third installment of the global series , which facilitates meaningful dialogue within the Web3 ecosystem by connecting government entities, regulators, industry leaders and other renowned experts.

With their impressive branded booth catching the attention of crowds in the main registration center, the cutting-edge digital asset trading platform welcomed an array of panelists to discuss various exciting topics relevant to the US Web3 landscape.

The reception was one of high appreciation and admiration for the level of key insights delivered. A strong rhetoric of advocating for compliance and collaboration around the latest regulatory policies was shared amongst other solutions to turn challenges into opportunities across the US landscape. The panel also provided a chance to discuss the latest developments around Ethereum ETFs and their influence on the ensuing bull market.







With other topics such as improving the security of cross-chain interoperability, as well as predictions round the next big trend beyond DeFi, GameFi, DePIN and more, CoinW were able to cover vast narratives with their guests and set a strong standard for discussions going forward.

Looking forward, the CoinW team will continue to captivate audiences at the industry’s leading conventions, providing the highest quality of side events, with the next being Money 20/20 in Amsterdam. With the aim of onboarding the next 10 million users amidst the current bull run, CoinW will continue to unveil developments, partnerships and strategies to propel their status and services forward.



