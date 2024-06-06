Otus Named “Best Competency-based Education Solution” in 2024 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market, today announced that Otus , a leader in K-12 student data technology, has been selected as winner of the “Best Competency-based Education Solution” award in the 6th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program.



Otus’ all-in-one platform uniquely supports every grading system including competency-based, standards-based, mastery, traditional, or even hybrid grading. The breakthrough platform makes it easy to track Core Competencies, and teachers can assess them as many times as needed to move students towards mastery while enabling them to progress at their own pace.

Otus provides ready-to-use, standards-aligned assessments, or educators can build their own assessments aligned to standards, ensuring that teachers have the tools they need to accurately assess progress. Otus provides real-time data on student performance, empowering data-informed decisions to enhance the competency-based learning experience. With Otus, educators can also create individualized learning paths for their students.

Additionally, the platform’s flexible Gradebook tool can be configured to mirror a school district’s grading scale so that the language and calculations reflect how teachers are already measuring student learning, and also supports a hybrid approach to measure progress towards standards while also reporting a traditional, points-based grade.

“As schools increasingly seek versatile solutions to embrace competency-based learning, Otus is an instrumental platform that provides tools and resources that help with education’s evolving grading philosophies. Schools constantly grapple with the need for a versatile grading solution that can adapt to the grading methods they’re using,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. “Otus - our ‘Best Competency-based Education Solution’ - seamlessly supports evolving educational approaches so that education becomes more personalized, effective, and adaptable to diverse learner needs.”

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Remote Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

“We believe what sets us apart is that we regularly work with educators nationwide to rethink how we approach learning. Through this first-hand collaboration, we’re committed to supporting both competency-based education as well as traditional grading and anything in between,” said Chris Hull, Co-Founder and President of Otus. “Thank you, EdTech Breakthrough for understanding that by empowering educators to confidently implement competency-based learning and accommodating schools that combine it with traditional grading, we’re aligning with the broader educational trend toward more meaningful and individualized assessment.”

Otus also makes teacher collaboration possible with the ability to share best practices, competencies, and resources. In addition, families are kept informed about their child's progress, making them active partners in competency-based learning.

