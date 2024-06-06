Global Educational Technology Innovators Honored in 2024 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market, today announced the results of the sixth annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in educational technology solutions across the globe.
“At EdTech Breakthrough, we are committed to recognizing the innovators who are driving the future of education forward. This year's winners represent a diverse array of breakthrough solutions that are enhancing learning experiences, improving educational outcomes, and addressing the critical needs of educators, students and professionals worldwide,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. “With exciting trends such as the rise of personalized learning, the integration of AI in educational tools, and the expansion of remote learning environments, our 2024 awardees are at the forefront of these transformative trends and we are proud to honor their contributions to the field of educational technology.”
The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Remote Learning, Skills Training, Career Preparation and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,500 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.
All award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the EdTech industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of considerations, including innovation, design and user-experience, as well as overall technological advancement for their respective categories.
The 2024 EdTech Breakthrough Award winners include:
Enhanced Curriculum
Special Education Solution of the Year: n2y
Enhanced Curriculum Innovation Award: Sphero
Remote Learning
Remote Learning Innovation Award: Spark Education
Remote Learning Solution of the Year: JLab, JBuddies Studio 2 Wireless headphones
Remote Learning Solution Provider of the Year: Stride, Inc.
Administration Tools
Classroom Technology Innovation of the Year: Logitech
Classroom Management Solution Provider of the Year: Sergeant Laboratories
Education Administration Solution of the Year: Edupoint, Synergy SIS
Education Administration Solution Provider of the Year: Ellucian
Student Personalization & Engagement
Student Engagement Innovation of the Year: Comm100
Social-Emotional Learning Solution of the Year: Ori Learning
Adaptive Learning
Adaptive Learning Solution of the Year: AVer Information, AmpliWave
Adaptive Learning Solution Provider of the Year: Prodigy Education
Adaptive Learning Innovation of the Year: Tover
Language Learning
Language Learning Software of the Year: Langly.ai
Overall Language Learning Company of the Year: Immerse
Student Information Systems
SIS Solution Provider of the Year: PowerSchool, PowerSchool SIS
College Preparation
Overall College Prep Solution of the Year: Kuder, Kuder Navigator®
Career Development & Preparation
Career Readiness Solution of the Year: Archer Career
Career Development Solution of the Year: ACI Learning
Career Prep Platform of the Year: UbiSim by Labster
Overall Career Prep Solution of the Year: Gale, part of Cengage Group
STEM
K-12 STEM Solution of the Year: Ozobot, Ozobot Color Code Magnet Kits
Higher Ed STEM Solution of the Year: Learnosity
Overall STEM Education Solution of the Year: Imagine Learning
Overall STEM Education Solution Provider of the Year: Science Interactive
e-Learning
Digital Courseware Solution of the Year: Q-CTRL
Course Authoring Solution of the Year: We Are Learning
Overall e-Learning Company of the Year: Skillsoft
Online Courses
Courseware Solution Provider of the Year: Edmentum
Best Online Study Tool: Squirrel Ai
Online Learning Innovation Award: Relias
Online Education Solution of the Year: Study.com
Professional Development
Professional Development Platform of the Year: Arly
Professional Development Innovation Award: Shift iQ
Professional Development Solution Provider of the Year: Electives.io
Enterprise Learning
Enterprise Learning Solution of the Year: O'Reilly
Workforce Development Solution of the Year: InStride
Early Childhood Education
Overall Early Childhood Education Solution of the Year: BridgeCare
Next-Gen Schools
Best Competency-based Education Solution: Otus
Classroom Tech Solution of the Year: Promethean, ActivPanel LX
Next-Gen School Solution of the Year: BenQ, BenQ Board RP04
Next-Gen School Solution Provider of the Year: K12 Insight
Testing and Test Preparation
Test Prep Innovation of the Year: Kaplan
Test Prep Solution of the Year: Quizlet
Enrollment Management
Enrollment Management Solution of the Year: Watermark
Student Safety
Best Technology Solution for Student Safety: Midland, MB400 Business Radio
Student Safety Innovation Award: CrisisGo, Safety Intervention Manager 2.0
Student Safety Solution Provider of the Year: Linewize
Information Technology & Implementation
Education Hardware Innovation Award: Mimio by Boxlight, MimioPro G
Educational Hardware Solution of the Year: Clear Touch
Best Use of AI in Education: AllHere
Industry Leadership
AI Innovation Award: Carnegie Learning, LiveHint AI™
Educational Support System of the Year: HeyTutor
Digital Learning Platform of the Year: Nelson Education, Edwin
EdTech Company CEO of the Year: Kate Eberle Walker, Presence
Overall EdTech Solution of the Year: PeopleGrove
