Global Educational Technology Innovators Honored in 2024 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market, today announced the results of the sixth annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in educational technology solutions across the globe.



“At EdTech Breakthrough, we are committed to recognizing the innovators who are driving the future of education forward. This year's winners represent a diverse array of breakthrough solutions that are enhancing learning experiences, improving educational outcomes, and addressing the critical needs of educators, students and professionals worldwide,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. “With exciting trends such as the rise of personalized learning, the integration of AI in educational tools, and the expansion of remote learning environments, our 2024 awardees are at the forefront of these transformative trends and we are proud to honor their contributions to the field of educational technology.”

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Remote Learning, Skills Training, Career Preparation and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,500 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

All award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the EdTech industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of considerations, including innovation, design and user-experience, as well as overall technological advancement for their respective categories.

The 2024 EdTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

Enhanced Curriculum

Special Education Solution of the Year: n2y

Enhanced Curriculum Innovation Award: Sphero

Remote Learning

Remote Learning Innovation Award: Spark Education

Remote Learning Solution of the Year: JLab, JBuddies Studio 2 Wireless headphones

Remote Learning Solution Provider of the Year: Stride, Inc.

Administration Tools

Classroom Technology Innovation of the Year: Logitech

Classroom Management Solution Provider of the Year: Sergeant Laboratories

Education Administration Solution of the Year: Edupoint, Synergy SIS

Education Administration Solution Provider of the Year: Ellucian

Student Personalization & Engagement

Student Engagement Innovation of the Year: Comm100

Social-Emotional Learning Solution of the Year: Ori Learning

Adaptive Learning

Adaptive Learning Solution of the Year: AVer Information, AmpliWave

Adaptive Learning Solution Provider of the Year: Prodigy Education

Adaptive Learning Innovation of the Year: Tover

Language Learning

Language Learning Software of the Year: Langly.ai

Overall Language Learning Company of the Year: Immerse

Student Information Systems

SIS Solution Provider of the Year: PowerSchool, PowerSchool SIS

College Preparation

Overall College Prep Solution of the Year: Kuder, Kuder Navigator®

Career Development & Preparation

Career Readiness Solution of the Year: Archer Career

Career Development Solution of the Year: ACI Learning

Career Prep Platform of the Year: UbiSim by Labster

Overall Career Prep Solution of the Year: Gale, part of Cengage Group

STEM

K-12 STEM Solution of the Year: Ozobot, Ozobot Color Code Magnet Kits

Higher Ed STEM Solution of the Year: Learnosity

Overall STEM Education Solution of the Year: Imagine Learning

Overall STEM Education Solution Provider of the Year: Science Interactive

e-Learning

Digital Courseware Solution of the Year: Q-CTRL

Course Authoring Solution of the Year: We Are Learning

Overall e-Learning Company of the Year: Skillsoft

Online Courses

Courseware Solution Provider of the Year: Edmentum

Best Online Study Tool: Squirrel Ai

Online Learning Innovation Award: Relias

Online Education Solution of the Year: Study.com

Professional Development

Professional Development Platform of the Year: Arly

Professional Development Innovation Award: Shift iQ

Professional Development Solution Provider of the Year: Electives.io

Enterprise Learning

Enterprise Learning Solution of the Year: O'Reilly

Workforce Development Solution of the Year: InStride

Early Childhood Education

Overall Early Childhood Education Solution of the Year: BridgeCare

Next-Gen Schools

Best Competency-based Education Solution: Otus

Classroom Tech Solution of the Year: Promethean, ActivPanel LX

Next-Gen School Solution of the Year: BenQ, BenQ Board RP04

Next-Gen School Solution Provider of the Year: K12 Insight

Testing and Test Preparation

Test Prep Innovation of the Year: Kaplan

Test Prep Solution of the Year: Quizlet

Enrollment Management

Enrollment Management Solution of the Year: Watermark

Student Safety

Best Technology Solution for Student Safety: Midland, MB400 Business Radio

Student Safety Innovation Award: CrisisGo, Safety Intervention Manager 2.0

Student Safety Solution Provider of the Year: Linewize

Information Technology & Implementation

Education Hardware Innovation Award: Mimio by Boxlight, MimioPro G

Educational Hardware Solution of the Year: Clear Touch

Best Use of AI in Education: AllHere

Industry Leadership

AI Innovation Award: Carnegie Learning, LiveHint AI™

Educational Support System of the Year: HeyTutor

Digital Learning Platform of the Year: Nelson Education, Edwin

EdTech Company CEO of the Year: Kate Eberle Walker, Presence

Overall EdTech Solution of the Year: PeopleGrove

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.