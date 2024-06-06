Realbricks Redefines Fractional Real Estate Investing: Don’t be “held hostage” by your fractional real estate investments

New York, NY, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forget what you know about traditional real estate. Realbricks is redefining the industry with fractional real estate investing that will even the playing field for all. It will no longer be about big players holding all the cards. With Realbricks, certain investors will be able to buy shares in various types of properties. What will set Realbricks apart from other fractional real estate companies? You will be able to sell at any time to other interested investors through the Realbricks marketplace. No other company does this.

“Nobody should be held hostage to an investment,” says Chris Gerardi, Founder and COO of Realbricks. “That is why we created this marketplace. It has taken years for this dream to come true of changing the world of real estate investing, and in the end, helping other people has always been my goal. I hope it gives hope to those who are struggling financially.”

Eligible investors can get in on the action with a couple of clicks and swipes on the newly launched Realbricks mobile app, making it easier than ever to manage investments on the go. In conjunction with the app launch, Realbricks.com has introduced several platform enhancements that cater to both novice investors and seasoned professionals with educational, user-friendly investment tools and streamlined processes.

“We are excited to make real estate investing more accessible than ever,” says Kevin Cottrell, CEO of Realbricks. “Our goal is to open up investment opportunities to a broader audience, breaking down traditional barriers, and empowering individuals with the tools they need to succeed in the real estate market.”

The Realbricks app is available on the App Store and Google Play. To stay informed about the latest developments and opportunities at Realbricks, you can sign up at Realbricks.com.

Additionally, Realbricks is now offering a unique opportunity for certain investors to invest directly in the company through the crowdfunding site, InvestInRealbricks.com. With a minimum investment of $800 and shares priced at $8 each, Realbricks intends to raise $1.2 million under Regulation CF of the Securities Act of 1933.





For media inquiries, please contact:

support(at)realbricks.com

Realbricks.com





Twitter - https://twitter.com/Realbricksapp

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/realbricksapp/

Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/company/realbricksapp





