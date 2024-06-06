Lowey Dannenberg Notifies Exscientia p.l.c. (“Exscientia” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EXAI) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with more than $50,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Exscientia p.l.c. (“Exscientia” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EXAI) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Exscientia common stock between March 23, 2022, and Febraury 12, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On April 26, 2024, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its officers and directors alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendant [CEO] Hopkins had engaged in improper relationships with employees that were inconsistent with the Company’s standards and values; (ii) Defendant [Company’s Chairman of the Board of Directors] Nicholson had prior knowledge of Defendant Hopkins’s relationships and had improperly addressed Hopkins’s misconduct without consulting the Board; (iii) the Company’s maintenance and enforcement of its Code of Business Conduct and Ethics was inadequate to safeguard against the foregoing conduct; (iv) the foregoing failures subjected the Company to a heightened risk of disruptive leadership transitions and/or reputational harm; and (v) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

When investors learned the truth, Exscientia’s common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $50,000 in Exscientia’s securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, click here, or please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com).

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before June 25, 2024.

