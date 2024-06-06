Dozens of @properties Christie’s International Real Estate Agents Named to Prestigious 2024 RealTrends Rankings

CHICAGO, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Chicago-based real estate brokerage @properties Christie’s International Real Estate is proud to announce that 68 agents and agent teams have been recognized in the prestigious 2024 RealTrends rankings.

The annual rankings include two lists: The Thousand and America’s Best Real Estate Professionals. The Thousand ranks the top 1,000 real estate professionals in the country, broken down into four categories: the top 250 individual agents by number of transactions, the top 250 agents by sales volume, the top 250 teams by transactions and top 250 teams by volume.

The “America’s Best” list honors the nation’s top real estate agents based on sales volume and transactions. The individuals and teams on this prestigious list represent the top-selling 1.5% among the 1.6 million real estate professionals in the United States.

“These recognitions are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our agents, as well as the platform of industry-leading technology, marketing, coaching and training, and luxury branding that we offer at @properties Christie’s International Real Estate,” said Thad Wong, co-founder and co-CEO of @properties Christie’s International Real Estate. “We’re incredibly proud of these talented agents and look forward to supporting their continued success.

The following @properties Christie’s International Real Estate individual agents were named to the America’s Best list:

Jena Radnay

Carrie McCormick

Laura Fitzpatrick

The following @properties Christie’s International Real Estate agent teams were named to the America’s Best list:

Emily Sachs Wong

The following @properties Christie’s International Real Estate individual agents were named to The Thousand list:

Jena Radnay (Individual - Volume)

Carrie McCormick (Individual - Volume and Transaction Sides)

The following @properties Christie’s International Real Estate agent teams were named to The Thousand list:

About @properties Christie’s International Real Estate

Based in Chicago, @properties Christie’s International Real Estate ranks 8th on the REAL Trends 500 list of the largest residential firms in the U.S. by sales volume. During the past decade, the company has developed a proprietary suite of integrated technology applications called pl@tform™, which includes marketing, transaction management, and client-relationship management systems. The company also owns Christie’s International Real Estate, the luxury real estate brand and network with affiliates in nearly 50 countries and territories throughout the world.