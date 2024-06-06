Isabelle Marcoux, TC Transcontinental’s Executive Chair of the Board, honoured with 2024 Institute of Corporate Directors Fellowship Award

MONTRÉAL, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) is proud to recognize Isabelle Marcoux, TC Transcontinental’s Executive Chair of the Board, as a recipient of a 2024 Fellowship Award of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD). The only Quebecer among the four laureates, Ms. Marcoux was honoured at the ICD's National Director Conference and Fellowship Awards Gala held yesterday in Toronto. This prestigious designation highlights the outstanding contributions and leadership in serving on boards of Canadian companies and organizations.

“It is a great honour to receive a 2024 Fellowship Award of the Institute of Corporate Directors,” said Isabelle Marcoux, Executive Chair of the Board of TC Transcontinental. “Good corporate governance is a source of credibility, and therefore of legitimacy. It also requires diversity because a diversity of opinions leads to better decisions. Striking the right balance between entrepreneurial spirit, profitable growth, compliance and governance represents a major challenge today, and I am very proud to lead TC Transcontinental's Board of Directors which embodies this balance.”

Isabelle Marcoux is a member of the boards of Power Corporation of Canada, the Institute for Governance of Private and Public Organizations (IGOPP), Scale AI and the Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation. She has also served on the boards of Rogers Communications, George Weston Limited, the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, and on the Law Faculty Advisory Board of McGill University. For many years, Ms. Marcoux has also been actively involved with Centraide of Greater Montreal. In 2024, the organization honoured her with its highest distinction, Governor Emeritus. Isabelle Marcoux was named Member of the Order of Canada and was awarded the Medal of the National Assembly of Quebec. She was also inducted into the Women's Executive Network (WXN) Hall of Fame, after having been named one of Canada's 100 Most Powerful Women by the organization on three occasions.

Ms. Marcoux's complete biography can be found here.

About TC Transcontinental

TC Transcontinental is a leader in flexible packaging in North America and in retail services in Canada and is Canada’s largest printer. The Corporation is also the leading Canadian French-language educational publishing group. For over 45 years, TC Transcontinental's mission has been to create quality products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has approximately 7,600 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental generated revenues of $2.9 billion during the fiscal year ended October 29, 2023. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at www.tc.tc

