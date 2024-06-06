JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

DUBLIN, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

RE: Dividends

The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 13 June 2024, record date as of the 14 June 2024 & payment date is the 08 July 2024:

Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate JPM USD Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.483500 JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.327000 JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.447400 JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.484400 JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.300800 JPM Global Equity Premium Income UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0003UVYC20 0.190700