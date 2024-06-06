Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market and Epidemiology Forecast, 2024-2034

Dublin, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 7 major spinal muscular atrophy markets reached a value of US$ 3 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the 7MM are projected to reach US$ 13 billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.69% during 2023-2034.



The rising prevalence of rare genetic diseases and the escalating need for developing novel treatment regimens for such ailments are primarily driving the spinal muscular atrophy market. In addition to this, the widespread adoption of medications, including nusinersen and risdiplam, which increase the production of the SMN protein and improve motor function and survival in patients with SMA is also bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the implementation of newborn screening for SMA, which involves testing newborns for the presence of the SMN1 gene, is further propelling the market. Early detection through newborn screening can enable effective treatment and possibly better outcomes for affected children.

Besides this, several key players are making extensive investments in research activities for the development of disease-modifying therapies that target the underlying cause of SMA. This, in turn, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the increasing utilization of respiratory support, such as non-invasive ventilation and cough assist devices, to help individuals with SMA manage respiratory complications is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, the emerging popularity of gene therapy, which improves survival, motor function, and quality of life in patients with SMA type 1, is expected to drive the spinal muscular atrophy market in the coming years.

Report Scope



This report provides an exhaustive analysis of the spinal muscular atrophy market in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. This includes treatment practices, in-market, and pipeline drugs, share of individual therapies, market performance across the seven major markets, market performance of key companies and their drugs, etc. The report also provides the current and future patient pool across the seven major markets. According to the report the United States has the largest patient pool for spinal muscular atrophy and also represents the largest market for its treatment. Furthermore, the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, reimbursement scenario and unmet medical needs, etc. have also been provided in the report.



Time Period of the Study

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2034

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the spinal muscular atrophy market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the spinal muscular atrophy market

Competitive Landscape



This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current spinal muscular atrophy marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Key Questions Answered in this Report

Market Insights

How has the spinal muscular atrophy market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the markets shares of various therapeutic segments in 2023 and how are they expected to perform till 2034?

What was the country-wise size of the spinal muscular atrophy market across the seven major markets in 2023 and what will it look like in 2034?

What is the growth rate of the spinal muscular atrophy market across the seven major markets and what will be the expected growth over the next ten years?

What are the key unmet needs in the market?

Epidemiology Insights

What is the number of prevalent cases (2018-2034) of spinal muscular atrophy across the seven major markets?

What is the number of prevalent cases (2018-2034) of spinal muscular atrophy by age across the seven major markets?

What is the number of prevalent cases (2018-2034) of spinal muscular atrophy by gender across the seven major markets?

What is the number of prevalent cases (2018-2034) of spinal muscular atrophy by type across the seven major markets?

How many patients are diagnosed (2018-2034) with spinal muscular atrophy across the seven major markets?

What is the size of the spinal muscular atrophy patient pool (2018-2023) across the seven major markets?

What would be the forecasted patient pool (2024-2034) across the seven major markets?

What are the key factors driving the epidemiological trend of spinal muscular atrophy?

What will be the growth rate of patients across the seven major markets?

Spinal Muscular Atrophy: Current Treatment Scenario, Marketed Drugs and Emerging Therapies

What are the current marketed drugs and what are their market performance?

What are the key pipeline drugs and how are they expected to perform in the coming years?

How safe are the current marketed drugs and what are their efficacies?

How safe are the late-stage pipeline drugs and what are their efficacies?

What are the current treatment guidelines for spinal muscular atrophy drugs across the seven major markets?

Who are the key companies in the market and what are their market shares?

What are the key mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities, collaborations, etc. related to the spinal muscular atrophy market?

What are the key regulatory events related to the spinal muscular atrophy market?

What is the structure of clinical trial landscape by status related to the spinal muscular atrophy market?

What is the structure of clinical trial landscape by phase related to the spinal muscular atrophy market?

What is the structure of clinical trial landscape by route of administration related to the spinal muscular atrophy market?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 129 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.3% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ffkmv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment