Alcohol-Related Disorders Market and Epidemiology Forecast, 2024-2034, Featuring Analysis of Vivitrol (Alkermes), DCR-AUD (Dicerna Pharmaceuticals) and Other Drugs

Dublin, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alcohol-Related Disorders Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 7 major alcohol-related disorders markets reached a value of US$ 667.4 Million in 2023. Looking forward, the 7MM are expected to reach US$ 1,628.6 Million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.42% during 2023-2034.



The increasing prevalence of various associated risk factors, such as depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, adverse childhood experiences like abuse and neglect, social and peer influences, etc., is primarily driving the alcohol-related disorders market. In addition to this, the rising incidence of genetic variations in enzymes that are involved in alcohol metabolism, neurotransmitter systems, and reward pathways, which can influence how the body processes and responds to alcohol, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the inflating application of various medications, such as naltrexone, acamprosate, disulfiram, etc., to reduce cravings, discourage alcohol consumption, and assist in maintaining sobriety is further bolstering the market growth.

Apart from this, the escalating adoption of several behavioral therapies, including cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), that aid patients in identifying and modifying maladaptive thoughts and behaviors related to alcohol use is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the emerging popularity of relapse prevention strategies, since they help to identify triggers, manage cravings, and develop healthy coping mechanisms to prevent relapse, is expected to drive the market during the alcohol-related disorders forecast period.

Report Scope



This report provides an exhaustive analysis of the alcohol-related disorders market in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. This includes treatment practices, in-market, and pipeline drugs, share of individual therapies, market performance across the seven major markets, market performance of key companies and their drugs, etc. The report also provides the current and future patient pool across the seven major markets. According to the report the United States has the largest patient pool for alcohol-related disorders and also represents the largest market for its treatment. Furthermore, the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, reimbursement scenario and unmet medical needs, etc. have also been provided in the report.



Time Period of the Study

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2034

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the alcohol-related disorders market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the alcohol-related disorders market

Competitive Landscape



This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current alcohol-related disorders marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Key Questions Answered in this Report

Market Insights

How has the alcohol-related disorders market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the markets shares of various therapeutic segments in 2023 and how are they expected to perform till 2034?

What was the country-wise size of the alcohol-related disorders market across the seven major markets in 2023 and what will it look like in 2034?

What is the growth rate of the alcohol-related disorders market across the seven major markets and what will be the expected growth over the next ten years?

What are the key unmet needs in the market?

Epidemiology Insights

What is the number of prevalent cases (2018-2034) of alcohol-related disorders across the seven major markets?

What is the number of prevalent cases (2018-2034) of alcohol-related disorders by age across the seven major markets?

What is the number of prevalent cases (2018-2034) of alcohol-related disorders by gender across the seven major markets?

How many patients are diagnosed (2018-2034) with alcohol-related disorders across the seven major markets?

What is the size of the alcohol-related disorders patient pool (2018-2023) across the seven major markets?

What would be the forecasted patient pool (2024-2034) across the seven major markets?

What are the key factors driving the epidemiological trend of alcohol-related disorders?

What will be the growth rate of patients across the seven major markets?

Alcohol-Related Disorders: Current Treatment Scenario, Marketed Drugs and Emerging Therapies

What are the current marketed drugs and what are their market performance?

What are the key pipeline drugs and how are they expected to perform in the coming years?

How safe are the current marketed drugs and what are their efficacies?

How safe are the late-stage pipeline drugs and what are their efficacies?

What are the current treatment guidelines for alcohol-related disorders drugs across the seven major markets?

Who are the key companies in the market and what are their market shares?

What are the key mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities, collaborations, etc. related to the alcohol-related disorders market?

What are the key regulatory events related to the alcohol-related disorders market?

What is the structure of clinical trial landscape by status related to the alcohol-related disorders market?

What is the structure of clinical trial landscape by phase related to the alcohol-related disorders market?

What is the structure of clinical trial landscape by route of administration related to the alcohol-related disorders market?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $667.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $1628.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Alcohol-Related Disorders - Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Regulatory Process

4.3 Epidemiology (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2034)

4.4 Market Overview (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2034)

4.5 Competitive Intelligence

5 Alcohol-Related Disorders - Disease Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Symptoms and Diagnosis

5.3 Pathophysiology

5.4 Causes and Risk Factors

5.5 Treatment

6 Patient Journey

7 Alcohol-Related Disorders - Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1 Epidemiology - Key Insights

7.2 Epidemiology Scenario - Top 7 Markets

7.3 Epidemiology Scenario - United States

7.4 Epidemiology Scenario - Germany

7.5 Epidemiology Scenario - France

7.6 Epidemiology Scenario - United Kingdom

7.7 Epidemiology Scenario - Italy

7.8 Epidemiology Scenario - Spain

7.9 Epidemiology Scenario - Japan

8 Alcohol-Related Disorders - Treatment Algorithm, Guidelines, and Medical Practices

8.1 Guidelines, Management and Treatment

8.2 Treatment Algorithm

9 Alcohol-Related Disorders - Unmet Needs

10 Alcohol-Related Disorders - Key Endpoints of Treatment

11 Alcohol-Related Disorders - Marketed Products

11.1 List of Alcohol-Related Disorders Marketed Drugs Across the Top 7 Markets

11.1.1 Vivitrol (Naltrexone controlled-release) - Alkermes

11.1.2 Campral (Acamprosate calcium) - Forest Pharmaceuticals

12 Alcohol-Related Disorders - Pipeline Drugs

12.1 List of Alcohol-Related Disorders Pipeline Drugs Across the Top 7 Markets

12.1.1 DCR-AUD - Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

12.1.2 Psilocybin - Clairvoyant Therapeutics

12.1.3 BPL-003 - Beckley Psytech Limited

12.1.4 ASP8062 - Astellas Pharma

12.1.5 Arbaclofen Placarbil - Indivior Inc

13. Alcohol-Related Disorders - Attribute Analysis of Key Marketed and Pipeline Drugs

14. Alcohol-Related Disorders - Clinical Trial Landscape

14.1 Drugs by Status

14.2 Drugs by Phase

14.3 Drugs by Route of Administration

14.4 Key Regulatory Events

15 Alcohol-Related Disorders - Market Scenario

15.1 Market Scenario - Key Insights

15.2 Market Scenario - Top 7 Markets

15.3 Market Scenario - United States

15.4 Market Scenario - Germany

15.5 Market Scenario - France

15.6 Market Scenario - United Kingdom

15.7 Market Scenario - Italy

15.8 Market Scenario - Spain

15.9 Market Scenario - Japan

16 Alcohol-Related Disorders - Recent Events and Inputs From Key Opinion Leaders

17 Alcohol-Related Disorders Market - SWOT Analysis

17.1 Strengths

17.2 Weaknesses

17.3 Opportunities

17.4 Threats

18 Alcohol-Related Disorders Market - Strategic Recommendations

19 Appendix

