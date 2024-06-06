DigiKey to Exhibit and Giveaway Multiple XRP Open-Robotics Platforms at Open Sauce 2024

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiKey , a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, invites attendees at Open Sauce 2024 to visit its booth, #A10.1-A10.2, June 14-16 at the Cow Palace Arena and Event Center in San Francisco. Visitors to DigiKey’s booth can learn more about the company's projects, ideas and tools for makers, view demos, and participate in prize giveaways.



During the event, DigiKey’s maker team will demonstrate the XRP Mountain Mayhem course, a replica of the summer program for FIRST Robotics, a team-based robotics community. Visitors to DigiKey’s booth can also drive and demo the XRP open-robotics platform in real-time. In addition, DigiKey will be giving away XRPs every hour during the show, and attendees can register for a chance to win one of these hands-on robots at the DigiKey booth.

Open Sauce visitors can also view maker and startup demonstrations by DigiKey team members featuring the latest innovations and products from suppliers such as Raspberry Pi, Sparkfun, Adafruit, Kitronik and Pimoroni.

“DigiKey is thrilled to attend Open Sauce 2024, where influencers and fans come together to learn about new technologies and how to create entertaining content,” said Kevin Walseth, manager, technical marketing at DigiKey. “This event is a great venue to showcase our newest offerings of products, content and tools for hardware enthusiasts and help them accelerate their designs and content.”

DigiKey is an exhibiting sponsor of Open Sauce 2024. For more information about DigiKey’s maker community, visit DigiKey’s Maker.IO site.

