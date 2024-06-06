Innovative Vancouver Food Hall Opens in Yaletown with 13 Restaurants on One Bill

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Club Kitchen is a collection of 13 of Vancouver’s top restaurants now open at 988 Expo Boulevard in Yaletown, Vancouver. More than just a commissary or ghost kitchen, this unique food hall concept offers a completely new way to dine by allowing consumers to order from multiple restaurants on one bill with options for pick-up, delivery, or dine-in through popular delivery apps and in-person kiosks. Following a packed Grand Opening event on May 9th that welcomed Deputy Mayor Meiszner and Councillor Kirby-Yung for a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, Club Kitchen is officially open to the public with 9 exciting restaurants that highlight a diverse selection of global cuisines and more on the way.

Multiple restaurants, one order

Club Kitchen is a new way for customers to order food delivery from some of Vancouver’s best restaurants. Perfect for corporate lunches, family dinner nights, and parties & events, Club Kitchen allows customers to combine orders from multiple restaurants on one bill at no extra charge when ordering directly through Club Kitchen. Orders can be placed online through the Club Kitchen website at order.clubkitchen.ca or in-person using designated kiosks. Individual restaurants are also available to order from major food delivery apps.

Current restaurant partners include IndiCo. by Saucin’ Staples, Dragon Bowl, Hui Lau Shan, Pizzeria Barbarella, Hello Nori, Chirpyhut Fried Chicken, Thai Away Home, Pearl Castle, and Wings CHKN Shack. Five fully-equipped, turnkey kitchen spaces are still available to lease – for inquiries, please contact info@clubkitchen.ca

Supporting local businesses

Club Kitchen provides a platform to local restaurants with an innovative business model designed to help business owners launch for less and see profits sooner. By combining the purchasing power of multiple food service businesses, Club Kitchen restaurants enjoy pricing benefits while sharing costly expenses such as marketing, front-of-house staffing and building maintenance. Through a revenue share rent structure, licensees enjoy lower monthly fees while gaining access to a premium downtown location with plentiful foot traffic and over 100,000 customers within a 3km delivery radius.

About Club Kitchen

Club Kitchen is Yaletown's newest food hall, housing 13 of Vancouver's top restaurants under one roof. Customers can order from multiple restaurants on one bill, with a single delivery fee and convenient options for delivery, pick-up, or dine-in at Club Kitchen's central Yaletown location.

For restaurant owners, Club Kitchen offers increased flexibility and a lower barrier to entry with an innovative pricing structure and shared operating costs. Through strategic partnerships with industry-leading service providers, members can leverage preferred pricing and cost savings to lower operating expenses and see profits faster.

“Club Kitchen has a twofold purpose: to give consumers more dining options while offering restaurateurs a cost-effective way to open in a central downtown location. We’re working primarily with established restaurant brands, helping them expand to Yaletown with a comparatively low start-up cost, flexible term agreements, and an innovative business model that helps them see profits much faster than with a traditional restaurant space. For consumers, the result is an easy, convenient way to order from some of their favourite restaurants, on one bill, and with faster delivery times because of Club Kitchen’s central location.”

-JJ Fraser – Operations Manager, Club Kitchen

For more information, visit clubkitchen.ca or contact info@clubkitchen.ca