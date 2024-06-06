Community Foundation Boulder County appoints 4 new board members

BOULDER, Colo., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Foundation Boulder County today announced the appointment of Meredith Carlton, Deb Gardner, Reina Pomeroy and Rafael Salgado to its board of trustees. The four new board members will help guide the organization’s strategy as it continues to nurture and activate the community’s ideas, generosity and leadership to galvanize resources and support equitable solutions for all who live and work in Boulder County.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled about this new slate of board members,” said Tatiana Hernandez, CEO of Community Foundation Boulder County. “Meredith, Deb, Reina and Rafael bring a wealth of knowledge, experience and a variety of perspectives to the foundation. We’re delighted to welcome them to the board and look forward to their contributions to our community.”

Meredith Carlton has 15 years of experience in the financial services industry. She began her career in 2008 at UBS in Austin, Texas, as a client service associate. She later joined the management team as the complex risk analyst before becoming the market supervisory officer for the central Texas market area, where she managed compliance across eight UBS branch offices. In 2017, Carlton moved to Colorado and joined the UBS Boulder office as a financial advisor.

Carlton holds the Chartered SRI Counselor designation, bringing specific knowledge of current trends and best practices related to sustainable, responsible and impact investing to clients. She grew up in Vero Beach, Florida, and attended Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee, where she received her bachelor's degree in business administration. Carlton lives in the Boulder area with her husband, Chris, and their three girls, Sinclair, Katherine and Paige. She serves on the Development Committee for the foundation as well as the board of trustees.

Originally from Illinois, Deb Gardner has lived in Colorado since 1986 and in Boulder County since 1994. She holds degrees in biology from Knox College in Illinois and accounting from Metropolitan State University of Denver. Gardner’s professional experience includes time as senior accountant for Eco-Cycle and assistant controller at Western Disposal Services. In addition to her accounting experience, Gardner served as the former chair and treasurer of the Boulder County Democratic Party, was elected to the state legislature in 2010 and spent nine years as a Boulder County Commissioner.

Reina Pomeroy is a Marshall Fire total loss survivor and co-founder of Marshall Together, a grassroots nonprofit organization built by fire survivors with the mission to get as many people home as possible. Early in the Marshall Fire recovery process, Pomeroy leveraged her professional background in virtual community building to build a Slack and email list of verified fire survivors. This resource has become the source of truth for many in the recovery process. Through organizing and partnerships, Marshall Together has advocated for tangible changes that put millions of dollars back into the pockets of survivors and got more families home at unprecedented speeds of recovery.

Rafael Salgado has served as the Cal-Wood Education Center’s executive director since 1999. As a wildlife biologist, he spent his earlier years studying wildlife and ecosystems in Mexico so they could be protected. He has committed his life to connecting kids and families to nature. After years of developing environmental education programs for youth and teachers in Colorado and Mexico, he has become a catalyst for helping underserved populations, including low-income students and their families, discover how beautiful and accessible the outdoors can be. Salgado is a true professional, contributing his knowledge and expertise to many other local and national initiatives and programs and serving on several boards. He has been recognized and honored with numerous awards for his outstanding environmental and outdoor education contributions.

The community foundation also appointed a new slate of board officers, including Scott Beard as chair, Carey Mason as vice chair, Patty Leslie as treasurer and Arvind Sundar as secretary. These four officers will take on these responsibilities in addition to their roles as existing members of the board of trustees.





About Community Foundation Boulder County

Vision:

Community Foundation Boulder County envisions a thriving, equitable and inclusive community that collaborates to ensure everyone in Boulder County experiences a life of opportunity and fulfillment.

Mission:

Community Foundation Boulder County nurtures and activates the ideas, generosity and leadership of the community to galvanize resources and support equitable solutions for all who live or work in Boulder County.

History:

Since 1991, Community Foundation Boulder County has addressed the evolving and growing needs of the Boulder County community, granting more than $150 million.





