Automotive Garage Equipment Market Report 2024, Forecast to 2030: Features Strategic Analysis of Dover Corporation, Continental, CEMB, Robert Bosch, V-Tech, Fortive Corporation, and Istobal

The global automotive garage equipment market is expected to reach an estimated $11.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2030.



The major drivers for this market are rising trend of digitalization of the automotive industry, growing adoption of electric vehicles, and technological advancements in vehicle safety systems. The future of the global automotive garage equipment market looks promising with opportunities in the body shop equipment, diagnostic & testing equipment, emission equipment, lifting equipment, washing equipment, and wheel & tire equipment markets.



The study includes a forecast for the global automotive garage equipment by garage type, vehicle type, application, and region.



Automotive Garage Equipment Market [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030] by:

Garage Type

Original Equipment Manufacturer Authorized Garage

Independent Garage

Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Application

Body Shop Equipment

Diagnostic & Testing Equipment

Emission Equipment

Lifting Equipment

Washing Equipment

Wheel & Tire Equipment

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Automotive Garage Equipment Market Insights

Independent garage is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period due to the rising cost of maintenance and repairs in OEM-approved garages.

Within this market, emission equipment is expected to witness the highest growth due to strong demand for testing and repair equipment.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the nation's large customer base and increasing inclination towards technological advancements and the development of fuel-efficient vehicles.

Some of the automotive garage equipment companies profiled in this report include:

Dover Corporation

Continental

CEMB

Robert Bosch

V-Tech

Fortive Corporation

Istobal

Features of the Global Automotive Garage Equipment Market

Market Size Estimates: Automotive garage equipment market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Automotive garage equipment market size by garage type, vehicle type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Automotive garage equipment market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different garage types, vehicle types, applications, and regions for the automotive garage equipment market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the automotive garage equipment market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

