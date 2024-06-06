Pneumonia Market and Epidemiology Insights 2018-2023 and Outlook 2024-2034 - Featuring Allergan/Pfizer, Merck Sharp and Dohme, Shionogi, Paratek Pharma, Nabriva Therapeutics, and More

Dublin, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pneumonia Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 7 major pneumonia markets are expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.32% during 2023-2034.



The pneumonia market has been comprehensively analyzed in this report titled "Pneumonia Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2034". Pneumonia is an infection that causes swelling and fluid or pus buildup in the alveoli (air sacs) of one or both lungs. It may range from moderate to severe and affect people of all ages, but it is most dangerous for older adults, infants, and those with a weakened immune system. The common symptoms of the ailment include coughing with phlegm or pus, fever, chills, difficulty breathing, chest pain, vomiting, nausea, loss of appetite, fatigue, confusion, etc. In severe cases, individuals suffering from this illness may also experience increased heart rate, palpitations, body pain, as well as bluish lips or nails. The diagnosis of pneumonia typically involves a combination of medical history, physical examination, and various diagnostic tests. The healthcare provider will further evaluate the lungs using a stethoscope to check for abnormal sounds, such as crackling or wheezing. A chest X-ray is also utilized among patients that helps to identify the presence of inflammation or fluid in the lungs. Several other investigations, such as sputum culture, a pulse oximetry test, a blood workup, etc., are additionally required to confirm a diagnosis.



The increasing cases of HIV/AIDS and cancer, which can weaken the immune system, making an individual more vulnerable to infections, are primarily driving the pneumonia market. In addition to this, the rising incidences of exposure to hazardous chemicals and smoking, which damage the respiratory system and impair the lung's ability to clear bacteria and other harmful substances, are also creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the widespread adoption of effective antibiotics, including macrolides, penicillin, cephalosporins, etc., to support the body's immune system and reduce symptoms associated with the ailment among patients is further bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, the escalating application of chest physiotherapy techniques, such as percussion, vibration, and postural drainage that help to loosen and mobilize mucus from the lungs, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the emerging popularity of nebulized medications on account of their numerous benefits over oral therapies, like improved drug distribution, better absorption, and a quicker onset of action, is expected to drive the pneumonia market during the forecast period.



This report provides an exhaustive analysis of the pneumonia market in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), United Kingdom, and Japan. This includes treatment practices, in-market, and pipeline drugs, share of individual therapies, market performance across the seven major markets, market performance of key companies and their drugs, etc. The report also provides the current and future patient pool across the seven major markets. According to the report, the United States has the largest patient pool for pneumonia and also represents the largest market for its treatment. Furthermore, the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, reimbursement scenario, unmet medical needs, etc., have also been provided in the report. This report is a must-read for manufacturers, investors, business strategists, researchers, consultants, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the pneumonia market in any manner.



Recent Developments

In November 2023, Biotest found that Trimodulin reduces mortality in patients with severe community-acquired pneumonia by quick normalization of inflammation. Trimodulin is a novel human plasma protein preparation that is under advanced development for treating pneumonia. It supports and modifies the dysregulated immune system of patients with severe community-acquired pneumonia.

In July 2023, the US FDA granted a qualified infectious disease product (QIDP) designation to Aridis Pharmaceuticals' IgG1 monoclonal antibody AR-301 (tosatoxumab). AR-301 is currently in a Phase III trial to assess its safety and efficacy as an additional therapy for ventilator-associated pneumonia.

In June 2023, Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that the United States FDA has granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) Designation under the Generating Antibiotic Incentives Now (GAIN) Act and Fast Track Designation, for CAL02, an anti-infective agent being developed to treat severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (SCABP) as an add-on regimen to the standard of care.

In June 2023, Clarametyx Biosciences, Inc. reported positive initial safety findings from Phase 1a of its clinical development program for CMTX-101, a novel immune-enabling antibody treatment intended to treat serious bacterial infections. CMTX-101 is designed as an adjunctive therapy to standard-of-care antibiotics for treating moderate community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) among hospitalized patients.

Key Highlights:

The estimated worldwide incidence of pneumonia varies between 1.5 to 14 cases per 1000 person-years.

Pneumonia prevalence was highest in the pediatric population (6.8%), followed by the geriatric population (3.75%), and most pronounced in non-metro cities (with populations under 1 million).

The annual incidence of pneumonia in the U.S. is 24.8 cases per 10,000 adults.

Among patients with severe pneumonia who necessitate hospitalization, reported mortality rates range from 4% to 37% and rise with age.

Pneumonia is the most common infectious cause of death among children worldwide. The disease causes 14% of all fatalities among children under the age of five, according to the WHO.

Drugs:

Avycaz is a combination of cephalosporin, ceftazidime, and avibactam, a beta-lactamase inhibitor, used to treat hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia in patients aged 18 and older. It is supplied as a sterile powder for injection in single-dose vials containing 2 grams of ceftazidime and 0.5 grams of avibactam.

Tosatoxumab (KBSA301) constitutes a human immunoglobulin G1 monoclonal antibody that neutralizes the alpha-toxin (alpha-hemolysin; Hla) of S. aureus. The drug candidate binds to alpha-toxin's N-terminal epitope in order to block functional toxin pore oligomerisation. Tosatoxumab has the potential to be used as a passive immunotherapy in S. aureus pneumonia, in addition to standard antibiotic therapy.

CAL02 is a novel, first-in-class anti-infective drug that functions as a competitive lure for bacterial virulence variables that cause infection-related complications, sepsis, septic shock, and mortality. CAL02 is made up of patented liposomes developed to capture the virulence factors generated by a wide spectrum of gram-negative and gram-positive bacteria that cause pneumonia. Its activity is complementary to that of antibiotics, and it does not appear to impose any selective pressure that could lead to antibiotic resistance.

Time Period of the Study

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2034

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the pneumonia market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the pneumonia market

Competitive Landscape



This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current pneumonia marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Pneumonia - Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Regulatory Process

4.3 Epidemiology (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2034)

4.4 Market Overview (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2034)

4.5 Competitive Intelligence



5 Pneumonia - Disease Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Symptoms and Diagnosis

5.3 Pathophysiology

5.4 Causes and Risk Factors

5.5 Treatment



6 Patient Journey



7 Pneumonia - Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1 Epidemiology - Key Insights

7.2 Epidemiology Scenario - Top 7 Markets

7.3 Epidemiology Scenario - United States

7.4 Epidemiology Scenario - Germany

7.5 Epidemiology Scenario - France

7.6 Epidemiology Scenario - United Kingdom

7.7 Epidemiology Scenario - Italy

7.8 Epidemiology Scenario - Spain

7.9 Epidemiology Scenario - Japan



8 Pneumonia - Treatment Algorithm, Guidelines, and Medical Practices

8.1 Guidelines, Management and Treatment

8.2 Treatment Algorithm



9 Pneumonia - Unmet Needs



10 Pneumonia - Key Endpoints of Treatment

11 Pneumonia - Marketed Products

11.1 List of Pneumonia Marketed Drugs Across the Top 7 Markets

11.1.1 Avycaz (Avibactam/ceftazidime) - Allergan/Pfizer

11.1.2 Recarbrio (Cilastatin/imipenem/relebactam) - Merck Sharp and Dohme

11.1.3 Fetroja (Cefiderocol) - Shionogi

11.1.4 Nuzyra (Omadacycline) - Paratek Pharmaceuticals

11.1.5 Xenleta (Lefamulin) - Nabriva Therapeutics

12 Pneumonia - Pipeline Drugs

12.1 List of Pneumonia Pipeline Drugs Across the Top 7 Markets

12.1.1 KBSA301 - Aridis Pharmaceuticals

12.1.2 AR-105 - Aridis Pharmaceuticals

12.1.3 CAL02 - Eagle Pharmaceuticals

12.1.4 Trimodulin - Biotest

12.1.5 CMTX101 - Clarametyx Biosciences

13. Pneumonia - Attribute Analysis of Key Marketed and Pipeline Drugs



14. Pneumonia - Clinical Trial Landscape

14.1 Drugs by Status

14.2 Drugs by Phase

14.3 Drugs by Route of Administration

14.4 Key Regulatory Events



15 Pneumonia - Market Scenario

15.1 Market Scenario - Key Insights

15.2 Market Scenario - Top 7 Markets

15.3 Market Scenario - United States

15.4 Market Scenario - Germany

15.5 Market Scenario - France

15.6 Market Scenario - United Kingdom

15.7 Market Scenario - Italy

15.8 Market Scenario - Spain

15.9 Market Scenario - Japan



16 Pneumonia - Recent Events and Inputs From Key Opinion Leaders



17 Pneumonia Market - SWOT Analysis

17.1 Strengths

17.2 Weaknesses

17.3 Opportunities

17.4 Threats



18 Pneumonia Market - Strategic Recommendations



19 Appendix

