Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Analysis 2024-2030 Featuring Profiles of Swisslog, Dematic, Bastian Solutions, Daifuku Co, JBT, and More

The global automated guided vehicle market is expected to reach USD 9.18 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2024 to 2030. Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) have transformed the way materials can be moved within the manufacturing and distribution facilities. In a production environment where several operations are carried out simultaneously, these vehicles ensure a predictable and reliable transfer of raw materials and manufactured products from one point to another within the facility, thereby eliminating any potential disruption in production.







These vehicles can operate safely around structures, machinery, and employees, as they are equipped with accessories, such as camera vision and LiDAR sensors, which help detect junctions, identify floor signs, and avoid collisions with any obstacle. For instance, in November 2021, Quanergy Systems, Inc., a U.S.-based company that offers an AI-powered LiDAR platform, launched the new M1 Edge 2D LiDAR sensors for automation. The newly launched LiDAR sensor is light in weight, broad 360, with a sensing capability of up to 200 meters used in mobile robotics, AGVs, warehouse logistics applications, and port automation.



Several manufacturing plants and warehouses deploy material handling equipment for various activities, such as locating stock, picking orders, and moving products and raw materials. Transportation and logistics firms are mainly focusing on deploying such equipment to boost the efficiency of their operations in line with the growing demand for their services. For instance, in March 2023, MasterMover Ltd, a prominent manufacturer of electric tug and tow solutions, announced a collaboration with BlueBotics, a navigation, robotics, and industrial automation company.



The partnership intends to offer best-in-class Autonomous Navigation Technology (ANT) technologies for MasterMover's range of AGVs. In February 2021, Scott (Transbotics Corporation), a prominent solution provider for AGVs, partnered with KUKA AG, a German manufacturer of robots, to coordinate the industrial robots of KUKA AG into material handling systems. Further, these robots would also benefit the warehouse team in assembling, packaging, welding, storing, and shipping. Also, material handling solutions are used to increase transportation efficiency, decrease physical damage to the material, and reduce overheads by limiting the number of employees.



The AGV market is witnessing a progressive switch from lead-acid to lithium-ion batteries. Lithium-ion batteries offer several advantages over lead-acid batteries. They tend to be lighter and more compact. They can charge faster, provide longer runtimes, and support more charge cycles. Hence, they are ideal for AGVs, as they need not be charged frequently during operating shifts or in 24x7 operating environments, and AGVs running on lithium-ion batteries can offer higher round-trip efficiencies. For instance, in March 2021, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd, a global manufacturer of automobiles, buses, and trucks, stated that they use lithium-ion batteries to power their automated guided vehicles, which no longer need a worker to remove the battery and plug them in it charges faster. These batteries let AGVs last longer and bring significant innovations to their warehouse.



The unit load carrier segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030 owing to its ability to handle multiple items simultaneously, reducing the number of trips required and, potentially, handling costs

The natural navigation segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period as it enables businesses to easily modify and expand the guide path of the AGV

The assembly segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period as assembly line AGV are replacing traditional mechanical production lines

The manufacturing segment dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for a revenue share of over 76%. The growing adoption of automated guided vehicles across various industries can be attributed to the benefits offered by AGVs in terms of productivity, safety, and accuracy

The service segment is predicted to foresee significant growth in the coming years. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for various services, which include preventive and corrective maintenance, vehicle and software health check, and training employees directly or indirectly with the operation of AGVs

The AGV market in Europe is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Rising investments in the manufacturing sector's technological advancement are expected to improve the AGV market in Europe

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 213 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.79 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global

