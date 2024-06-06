Barrier Films Market Size Expected to Reach USD 61.86 Bn by 2033

Ottawa, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global barrier films market size surpassed USD 35.40 billion in 2023 and is predicted to be worth around USD 61.86 billion by 2033, According to Precedence Research. The barrier films market is driven by significant growth in the pharmaceutical sector, increasing demand for sustainable packaging material and R&D projects.



The barrier films market provides a range of flexible packaging materials designed to protect goods from external factors such as moisture, oxygen, light, and other gases that can degrade product quality or shelf life. High-barrier packaging is critical for extending the shelf life of food goods by preventing oxygen transfer and water vapor from reaching sensitive foods.

The Full Study is Readily Available | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/4015

Eagle provides custom-made high-barrier pouches with protective layers and materials such as polyvinylidene chloride film, foil laminations, and high-density polyethylene. This is especially beneficial for products containing dry ingredients, such as powdered soup mixes and nutritional supplements. Oxygen barrier packaging is to prevent oxygen transmission while maintaining color, flavor, and scent. High-barrier film is also appropriate for non-food items such as home chemicals and nutraceuticals.

Barrier Films Market Key Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 35% in 2023.

North America is expected to show remarkable growth during the forecast period.

By material, the organic coating segment dominated the market in 2023.

By packaging type, the pouches segment led the market in 2023.

By end use, the agriculture segment dominated the market in 2023.



You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 650 460 3308



Asia Pacific Barrier Films Market Size and Growth 2024 to 2033

The Asia Pacific barrier films market size accounted for USD 13.12 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth around USD 21.96 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.89% from 2024 to 2033.



Asia-Pacific dominated the barrier films market in 2023. The region has highly populated countries, such as India and China, which have made substantial contributions to regional pharmaceutical production. The Indian pharmaceutical industry has expanded dramatically, with an export turnover of $15 billion. The industry presently accounts for 10% of worldwide output, ranks fourth in generic production, and seventeenth in export value of bulk actives and dosage forms. It manufactures bulk pharmaceuticals for a variety of therapeutic categories using advanced manufacturing techniques and GMP-compliant facilities.

North America is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The North American region is predicted to dominate the barrier film market due to increased demand and the introduction of innovative technology-based films. The U.S. is one of the main regions that contribute to market growth due to rising usage in a variety of applications and considerable R&D efforts to produce sophisticated technology-based barrier films for improved end-user services. This expansion is projected to persist in the region.

Scope of Barrier Films Market

Report Attribute Details Barrier Films Market Size in 2023 USD 35.40 Billion Barrier Films Market Size in 2024 USD 37.43 Billion Barrier Films Market Size by 2033 USD 61.86 Billion Growth Rate from 2024 to 2033 5.74% of CAGR Largest Market Asia Pacific Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024 to 2033 Segments Covered Material, Packaging Type, and End-use Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Barrier Films Report Highlights

Material Outlook

The organic coating segment dominated the barrier films market in 2023. Organic coatings serve as corrosion barriers, protecting structures from corroding owing to humidity, weather, chemical resistance, toughness, abrasion, and aesthetic appeal. Their efficiency is determined by the mechanical properties of the coating system, suspended inhibitors, metal surface preparation, base adhesion, and other additives.

Coating compositions typically contain solvent, filler, resin, pigment, and additives. They produce a continuous, uniform coating that resists cracking, structural disintegration, and water permeability under stress and physical aging. Protective coatings must have low permeability, strong corrosion stability, and a long-lasting look to justify their cost. Organic solvents disperse resin, regulate coating viscosity, and influence film adherence and durability. They also promote homogeneity, increase flow, surface drying, and reduce oxygen and water permeability, among other benefits.

Unlock the potential for future growth by requesting your personalized custom report Now! https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/4015

Packaging Outlook

The pouches segment dominated the barrier films market in 2023. Pouch bags, also known as pouch bags, standup bags, plastic pouches, or doy-packs, are flexible containers made from various food-grade products. They are eco-friendly, reusable, and portable, lowering shipping costs both internationally and domestically.

Pouch films are biodegradable, requiring substantially fewer materials than rigid containers made of plastic and degrading within 18 months of landfilling. They also help minimize food waste by increasing the shelf life of perishable foods. Standup pouches are adjustable and have a gusseted bottom, making them ideal for liquid food producers. Food is secure inside pouches because they are made from food-grade materials certified by the FDA.

End-use Outlook

The agriculture segment dominated the barrier films market in 2023. Greenhouse films regulate humidity, light, and temperature transmission, resulting in a regulated environment for plant growth. Silage films preserve fermented feed, whilst tunnel films offer protection and improve growing conditions. Hydroponic films form a barrier between the nutrient solution and the growing media, avoiding contamination and absorption.

Stretch films protect agricultural produce during shipping and storage. Anti-condensation films prevent condensation, UV-stabilized films shield crops against harmful UV radiation, and biodegradable films degrade naturally over time. Anti-insect films provide a physical barrier to pests, preventing crop damage. These films are critical to sustaining a healthy and productive environment.

Browse More Reports:

Polypropylene Market: The global polypropylene market size accounted for USD 136.04 billion in 2022, and it is expected to hit around USD 226.92 billion by 2032, poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2032.



The global accounted for USD 136.04 billion in 2022, and it is expected to hit around USD 226.92 billion by 2032, poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2032. Polyester Fiber Market: The global polyester fiber market size reached USD 85.60 billion in 2023 and is expected to hit around USD 158.70 billion by 2032, poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.



The global reached USD 85.60 billion in 2023 and is expected to hit around USD 158.70 billion by 2032, poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. Polyester Film Market: The global polyester film market size was valued at USD 33.06 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 60.50 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.23% from 2024 to 2033.



The global was valued at USD 33.06 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 60.50 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.23% from 2024 to 2033. Coating Resins Market: The global coating resins market size was estimated at USD 52.99 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 87.55 billion by 2032 and is poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032.



The global was estimated at USD 52.99 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 87.55 billion by 2032 and is poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032. Waterborne Coatings Market: The global waterborne coatings market size was estimated at USD 86.39 billion in 2023 and is expected to hit around USD 139.87 billion by 2032, poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032.



The global was estimated at USD 86.39 billion in 2023 and is expected to hit around USD 139.87 billion by 2032, poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032. Polyamide Market: The global polyamide market size was estimated at USD 35.8 billion in 2023 and it is expected to hit around USD 59.47 billion by 2032, registering a growth at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

Barrier Films Market Dynamics

Driver: Growing food packaging market

The increasing number of food packaging industries is a key driving factor in the growth of the barrier films market. The food business is embracing novel packaging methods, such as film-based alternatives and open and closing forms, to respond to client requests and change swiftly. As the industry becomes more competitive, businesses must adopt cost-effective solutions that benefit their bottom line. Flexible packaging is a popular option for lowering costs and waste. Furthermore, eco-friendliness is a growing industry motivator, with customers gravitating toward firms that are devoted to having a beneficial impact on the environment.

Flexible packaging pouches, which use compostable, recyclable, and renewable materials, have made tremendous progress in this regard. These materials help increase the product-to-package ratio, which lowers emissions from transportation and landfill trash. Overall, sustainable packaging plays an important role in the food industry's success.

Restraint: Challenging to recycle

Plastic output has increased internationally, with roughly half utilized in packaging, resulting in waste. The reuse and recycling of plastic is critical for reducing environmental pollution. Barrier food packaging films are challenging to recycle due to their layered structure.

Recycling issues arise because of a variety of factors, including insufficient waste management infrastructure, improper waste disposal, lack of understanding about recycling, and difficulty dividing recyclable materials into non-recyclable waste.

Opportunity: Transparent film barrier

Transparent high-barrier films are an exciting advancement in sustainable packaging solutions as well as in the barrier films market, providing outstanding protection against moisture and oxygen while reducing spoilage and waste. These films, comprised of a combination of polymers and barrier elements, are perfect for packaging food goods such as meat, cheese, snacks, and bakery items.

Companies such as Danone and Nestle have already begun employing these films for packaging purposes, assuring freshness and extending product shelf life. They are lightweight, flexible, and easy to use, making them perfect for portable packaging. Transparent high-barrier films are additionally recyclable, making them an environmentally friendly alternative to typical plastic packaging. As more businesses adopt this technology, green packaging may become the standard, paving the door for a more sustainable future.

Recent Developments:

In April 2024, according to Paul Marquard, general manager and vice president of BOPP Films, Inteplast BOPP Films and VerdaFresh have collaborated to create a high barrier flexible film that would improve food shelf life while reducing packaging waste, with the goal of eliminating food waste through sustainable packaging.



In March 2024, Toppan, a global printing and packaging company, invented and plans to commercialize GL-SP, a sustainable barrier film, in India in partnership with TOPPAN Specialty Films, which uses biaxially oriented polypropylene as a substrate.



In February 2024, Hamilton Plastics Inc., launched by Harshad Shah, now focuses on nine-layer barrier constructions for food packaging. For over 37 years, the company has grown year after year and places a major emphasis on R&D in blown barrier film manufacturing. The enterprise was founded near the Tennessee River and is still family-owned and operated.



Barrier Films Market Top Companies

Amcor Plc

Berry Global Inc.

Toppan Printing Co.

Sealed Air

Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

Cosmo Films Ltd.

Market Segmentation

By Material

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyester

Polyamide

Organic Coating

Inorganic Oxide Coating

By Packaging Type

Pouches

Bags

Blister Packs



By End-use

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical & Medical

Electronics

Agriculture

Others



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/4015

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 650 460 3308

Unlocking Market Insights through Data Excellence

The "Precedence Statistics" flexible dashboard is a powerful tool that offers real-time news updates, economic and market forecasts, and customizable reports. It can be configured to support a wide range of analysis styles and strategic planning needs. This tool empowers users to stay informed and make data-driven decisions in various scenarios, making it a valuable asset for businesses and professionals looking to stay ahead in today's dynamic and data-driven world.

To Access our Premium Real-Time Data Intelligence Tool, Visit: http://www.precedencestatistics.com

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com

Our Blogs:

https://www.towardshealthcare.com

https://www.towardspackaging.com

https://towardsautomotive.com

For Latest Update Follow Us: