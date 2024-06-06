Hairy Cell Leukemia Market Insights and Epidemiology Report 2024: A Projected $63.6 Million Market by 2034

Dublin, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hairy Cell Leukemia Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 7 major hairy cell leukemia markets reached a value of US$ 42 million in 2023. Looking forward, the 7MM are projected to reach US$ 63.6 million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.72% during 2023-2034.



The increasing cases of genetic conditions on account of gene mutations, DNA abnormalities, chromosomal changes, etc., are primarily driving the hairy cell leukemia market. In addition to this, the rising incidence of several associated risk factors, including advanced age, family history, exposure to certain chemicals and toxins, etc., is further creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the widespread adoption of recombinant interferon alpha-2b for treating the ailment, since it stops the division of cancer cells and slows tumor proliferation, is also bolstering the market growth.

Additionally, numerous key players are investing in R&D activities to launch effective novel therapies with higher bioavailability, lesser side effects, and improved gastrointestinal absorption. This, in turn, is acting as a significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the emerging popularity of targeted therapies, involving vemurafenib and ibrutinib, which block specific proteins made by the mutated BRAF gene and prevent cancer cells from growing, is expected to drive the hairy cell leukemia market during the forecast period.

Report Scope

This report provides an exhaustive analysis of the hairy cell leukemia market in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. This includes treatment practices, in-market, and pipeline drugs, share of individual therapies, market performance across the seven major markets, market performance of key companies and their drugs, etc. The report also provides the current and future patient pool across the seven major markets. According to the report the United States has the largest patient pool for hairy cell leukemia and also represents the largest market for its treatment. Furthermore, the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, reimbursement scenario and unmet medical needs, etc. have also been provided in the report.



Time Period of the Study

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2034

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the hairy cell leukemia market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the hairy cell leukemia market

Competitive Landscape



This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current hairy cell leukemia marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $42 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $63.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Hairy Cell Leukemia - Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Regulatory Process

4.3 Epidemiology (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2034)

4.4 Market Overview (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2034)

4.5 Competitive Intelligence



5 Hairy Cell Leukemia - Disease Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Symptoms and Diagnosis

5.3 Pathophysiology

5.4 Causes and Risk Factors

5.5 Treatment



6 Patient Journey



7 Hairy Cell Leukemia - Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1 Epidemiology - Key Insights

7.2 Epidemiology Scenario - Top 7 Markets

7.3 Epidemiology Scenario - United States

7.4 Epidemiology Scenario - Germany

7.5 Epidemiology Scenario - France

7.6 Epidemiology Scenario - United Kingdom

7.7 Epidemiology Scenario - Italy

7.8 Epidemiology Scenario - Spain

7.9 Epidemiology Scenario - Japan



8 Hairy Cell Leukemia - Treatment Algorithm, Guidelines, and Medical Practices

8.1 Guidelines, Management and Treatment

8.2 Treatment Algorithm



9 Hairy Cell Leukemia - Unmet Needs



10 Hairy Cell Leukemia - Key Endpoints of Treatment



11 Hairy Cell Leukemia - Marketed Products

11.1 List of Hairy Cell Leukemia Marketed Drugs Across the Top 7 Markets

11.1.1 Leustatin (Cladribine) - Johnson and Johnson/Merck Serono

11.1.2 Nipent (Pentostatin) - Pfizer

11.1.3 Intron A (Interferon alpha-2b) - Merck & Co

11.1.4 Roferon A (Interferon alpha-2a) - Roche

11.1.5 Lumoxiti (Moxetumomab pasudotox) - AstraZeneca

12 Hairy Cell Leukemia - Pipeline Drugs

12.1 List of Hairy Cell Leukemia Pipeline Drugs Across the Top 7 Markets

12.1.1 Brexucabtageneautoleucel - Kite Pharma

12.1.2 Elranatamab - Pfizer

13. Hairy Cell Leukemia - Attribute Analysis of Key Marketed and Pipeline Drugs



14. Hairy Cell Leukemia - Clinical Trial Landscape

14.1 Drugs by Status

14.2 Drugs by Phase

14.3 Drugs by Route of Administration

14.4 Key Regulatory Events



15 Hairy Cell Leukemia - Market Scenario

15.1 Market Scenario - Key Insights

15.2 Market Scenario - Top 7 Markets

15.3 Market Scenario - United States

15.4 Market Scenario - Germany

15.5 Market Scenario - France

15.6 Market Scenario - United Kingdom

15.7 Market Scenario - Italy

15.8 Market Scenario - Spain

15.9 Market Scenario - Japan



16 Hairy Cell Leukemia - Recent Events and Inputs From Key Opinion Leaders



17 Hairy Cell Leukemia Market - SWOT Analysis

17.1 Strengths

17.2 Weaknesses

17.3 Opportunities

17.4 Threats



18 Hairy Cell Leukemia Market - Strategic Recommendations



19 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xjg3fw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment