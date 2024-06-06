KIC Realty Announces Removal of Cap for KARE – KIC Agent Retirement Equity Plan

CALGARY, Alberta, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KIC Realty, a trailblazer in the Canadian real estate market, is excited to announce a significant enhancement to its KIC Agent Retirement Equity (KARE) plan. Effective immediately, the cap on agent equity within the KARE program has been removed, offering unparalleled opportunities for agents to grow their investment in the company.



The KARE plan, designed to provide agents with retirement equity through ownership stakes in KIC Realty, reflects the company's commitment to sharing success and fostering a supportive community. By removing the cap on agent equity, KIC Realty empowers its agents to maximize their financial growth and secure a prosperous future.

"We believe in rewarding the hard work and dedication of our agents," said Michael Tam, Co-Founder and EVP - Investor Relations of KIC Realty. "Removing the cap on the KARE plan is a testament to our commitment to our agents' long-term success and financial security. This change allows our agents to fully benefit from the growth and success of KIC Realty."

The removal of the cap means that agents can now accumulate more equity in the company without any limitations, significantly enhancing their retirement benefits. This move aligns with KIC Realty's core values of knowledge, integrity, and community, ensuring that agents are not just participants but key stakeholders in the brokerage's continued success.

“The decision to lift the equity cap is in line with our vision to create a unique and supportive environment for real estate professionals," said Willie Ip, CEO at KIC Realty. "Our agents are at the heart of everything we do, and this enhancement to the KARE plan demonstrates our dedication to their professional and financial growth."

KIC Realty remains dedicated to simplifying the brokerage experience, allowing agents to focus on delivering exceptional customer service. The enhanced KARE plan is just one of the many ways KIC Realty is innovating to provide unparalleled support and opportunities for its agents.

For more information about the KARE plan and other opportunities at KIC Realty, visit kicrealty.com.

About KIC Realty: KIC Realty Inc. (KIC) KIC Realty is a leading Canadian real estate brokerage founded on the principles of knowledge, integrity, and community. Designed by Canadians for Canadians, KIC Realty aims to provide a unique and supportive environment for real estate professionals, focusing on transparency, exemplary business practices, and sharing success with its agents and staff.

KIC Realty

Willie Ip

CEO

1206 20 Avenue SE

Calgary, AB T2G 1M8

1 (877) 737.3236