North America Deep Fryer Market Poised to Reach Valuation of USD 111.37 Million By 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest Astute Analytica research, the North America deep fryer market was valued at US$ 84.61 million in 2023 and is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 111.37 million in 2032 at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The demand for deep fryers in the US and Canada is driven by a multitude of factors, reflecting the diverse culinary preferences and evolving lifestyles in these regions. Cultural diversity in the US translates into a wide array of popular fried food items such as fried chicken, onion rings, and donuts, fostering a strong market for deep fryers. The high market penetration of deep fryers in both household and commercial settings underscores their importance in everyday cooking. Technological advancements are playing a crucial role, with manufacturers in the North America deep fryer market developing deep fryers with smart controls, energy efficiency, and safety enhancements to meet evolving consumer needs. Additionally, the influence of food bloggers and professional chefs who regularly share cooking content, including the use of deep fryers, is further stimulating demand.

In the commercial sector, the popularity of fast-casual restaurants and the rising preference for fast food are significant drivers for deep fryer sales. The increasing meat-eating population in North America also positively impacts the market. Safety features such as magnetic cords, heat-resistant handles, and automatic shutoff make deep fryers more appealing to consumers concerned about kitchen safety. Their versatility, allowing for the cooking of a variety of foods from fries and chips to chicken and even ice cream, adds to their widespread usage. In Canada, commercial deep fryers are a staple in restaurants, ranging from fast food outlets to high-end dining establishments, reflecting their integral role in the hospitality sector, adding fuel to the deep fryer market growth.

The growing urbanization and busy lifestyles of people contribute to the demand for frozen food products, which in turn drives the need for deep fryers. The rising interest of youth in cooking is another factor upsurging demand. Deep fryers are regularly tested and reviewed for performance, safety, and ease of cleaning, aiding consumers in making informed purchasing decisions. Models with large capacities, such as those used for frying whole turkeys, cater to specific consumer needs, indicating a diverse market. The convenience offered by electric deep fryers, which control heat and minimize oil fumes, makes them a popular choice for home use.

Key Findings in North America Deep Fryer Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 111.37 Million CAGR 3.1% By Type Countertop (40.28%) By Power Source Electricity (68.66%) By Capacity 5L-8L (30.68%) By Distribution Channel Offline (71.34%) Top Trends Significant growth in the consumption of deep-fried meat products

Rising popularity of e-commerce platforms for purchasing kitchen appliances Top Drivers Increased demand from cafes, quick service restaurants (QSRs), and hotels. Top Challenges Competition from alternative cooking appliances such as air friers.

Deep Fryer Preferences in North America: The Popularity of 2-5 Liter Capacities to Keep Growing at a Highest CAGR of 4.10%

The preference for deep fryers with a capacity of 2-5 liters among North American consumers is driven by a combination of household size, cooking habits, and convenience. According to recent research, 68% of North American households consist of 2-4 members, making a 2–5-liter fryer the ideal size for preparing meals without wasting oil or space. Additionally, 72% of consumers in the deep fryer market growth report using their fryers for occasional deep-frying rather than daily use, which aligns with the practicality of a mid-sized fryer that can handle moderate quantities of food. This versatility makes it suitable for frying anything from small batches of French fries to larger portions of chicken wings, catering perfectly to diverse culinary needs.

In terms of convenience, 81% of North American consumers prioritize kitchen appliances that are easy to store and clean. A 2–5-liter fryer typically fits comfortably on countertops or in cabinets, meeting this demand efficiently. Furthermore, 59% of users appreciate that these fryers offer enough capacity to entertain guests without requiring industrial-sized equipment. This balance between capacity and compactness is a significant factor in their popularity. The average cooking time for a 2–5-liter deep fryer is also within a manageable range, typically 10-15 minutes, which aligns well with the fast-paced lifestyle of many North Americans who seek quick yet delicious meal options.

Economic considerations also play a crucial role in the growth of the North America deep fryer market growth. With the average cost of a 2–5-liter deep fryer ranging between $50 to $150, this price point is accessible to a wide range of consumers. Studies show that 63% of buyers are looking for a balance between quality and affordability, and this size category offers just that. Additionally, energy consumption statistics reveal that mid-sized fryers consume less electricity than their larger counterparts, making them more economical and environmentally friendly. Given these compelling factors, it is clear why 2–5-liter deep fryers have become the preferred choice for North American consumers, striking a perfect balance between practicality, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

Consumer Behavior Analysis: Over 60% Americas Consumers Deep Fried Food At least Once in a Week

Deep-fried foods are a popular choice in the US and Canada, often associated with convenience and taste, driving growth of the deep fryer market growth. Over 60% of Americans consume deep-fried foods at least once a week, and 45% of Canadians report similar habits. Consumers frequently opt for deep-fried foods when dining out, particularly at fast food restaurants, which account for 70% of deep-fried food sales in the US. Despite their popularity, deep-fried foods are linked to several health risks, including cardiovascular diseases and type 2 diabetes. Studies show that consuming foods fried with reused oils is associated with a 15% higher prevalence of arterial hypertension and a 20% increase in impaired arterial endothelial function. Additionally, fried food consumption is linked to a 28% increased risk of heart failure, a 31% higher chance of acute myocardial infarction, and a 27% rise in total ischemic heart disease incidents.

In the US, a significant portion of fried food consumption occurs away from home, influenced by busy lifestyles that favor quick meal options and demand for deep fryer market growth. The USDA ERS analysis indicates that substituting a meal prepared at home with one eaten away from home adds about 134 calories to an individual's daily intake and lowers diet quality by 12%. The COVID-19 pandemic further impacted food consumption behaviors, with 40% of Americans and 35% of Canadians increasing their reliance on convenience foods like frozen meals and ready-to-eat options during lockdowns. This shift may have increased the consumption of deep-fried foods as consumers sought easy solutions. For instance, sales of frozen fried foods jumped by 25% during the pandemic in both countries.

Cultural and regional differences also play a role in frying practices and preferences in the North America deep fryer market growth. In Mediterranean countries, fried foods are often consumed at home and fried in olive oil, whereas in the US, deep-frying in corn oil is more common in fast food settings, where 85% of establishments use it. Despite growing awareness that 70% of consumers recognize the health risks associated with deep-fried foods, the convenience and taste continue to make them a popular choice, especially among younger demographics, with 55% of millennials indulging in deep-fried foods weekly. The dynamic nature of consumer behavior regarding deep-fried food consumption reflects an ongoing balance between convenience, taste preferences, and health consciousness, with 30% of consumers actively seeking healthier alternatives but often reverting due to taste preferences.

Small Space, Big Impact: The Countertop Deep Fryer Leads the Deep Fryer Market with Over 40.28% Market Share

Countertop deep fryers have firmly established their dominance in the North American deep fryer market growth due to a confluence of practical and economic factors. Their compact size is a significant advantage, particularly in urban areas where space is at a premium. A remarkable 65% of small restaurants and 80% of food trucks prefer countertop models due to their space efficiency. This compact design allows these establishments to maximize their kitchen operations without sacrificing valuable real estate. Furthermore, 55% of drop-in fryers can be integrated seamlessly into countertops, enhancing their appeal for space-constrained environments. The ability to fit into tight spaces without compromising functionality is a key driver of their popularity.

Versatility and ease of use are additional factors that contribute to the widespread adoption of countertop deep fryers. A striking 72% of home cooks and 85% of small business owners prefer these models for their user-friendly design and capability to handle a diverse range of foods, from chicken to pastries. Safety is another critical consideration, with 60% of users appreciating features like lids that reduce oil splatter in the deep fryer market growth. Furthermore, 85% of models come with detailed safety manuals, ensuring proper usage and minimizing risks. The quick heat-up times of electric models satisfy 68% of users, and the precise temperature control offered by gas models is valued by 75% of users, making these fryers suitable for a variety of culinary applications.

Economic factors also play a crucial role in the dominance of countertop deep fryers. The affordability of these appliances, with an average price range of $100-$150 compared to $500-$1,000 for larger models, makes them accessible to a broader audience. Their lower operational costs, reported by 78% of consumers, further enhance their appeal. The wide availability of countertop deep fryers, stocked by 90% of major retail stores and e-commerce platforms, ensures easy access for consumers. Additionally, the cultural influence of fried foods, with 70% of North American households consuming them regularly, drives demand. The deep fryer market is expected to grow by 5% annually, fueled by the popularity of these versatile, cost-effective, and space-efficient appliances.

Top 4 Players Accounts for More than 60% Revenue Share of North America Deep Fryer Market

Hamilton, National Presto Industries, Inc, Breville, Hopkins are top 4 players in the market. Wherein, the Hamilton is leading the market with highest revenue share of more than 21% in 2023.

Hamilton Beach has solidified its leadership in the North America through a blend of strategic initiatives and consumer-focused innovations. The company's strong brand recognition, with over a century of experience, has built a foundation of trust and loyalty among consumers. Annually selling over 35 million appliances, Hamilton Beach boasts an extensive distribution network, ensuring widespread product availability across the US and Canada.

A key factor in their dominance is their diverse and innovative product range, which includes deep fryers with user-friendly features such as adjustable heat settings, timers, and dishwasher-safe parts. The integration of advanced technologies like digital controls keeps their products relevant in a rapidly evolving market. Their deep fryers are designed with consumer convenience and safety in mind, featuring breakaway cords and easy-to-clean components, which resonate well with modern users. Moreover, Hamilton Beach effectively adapts to market trends, catering to the increasing demand for quick and convenient meal solutions. Their focus on both household and commercial markets, including the growing foodservice industry, further cements their market position. Collectively, these factors underscore Hamilton Beach's continued dominance in the North American deep fryer market.

North America Deep Fryer Market Key Players

Market Segmentation Overview:

About Astute Analytica

