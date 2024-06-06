Jack’s Basket and Global Down Syndrome Foundation Collaboration To Provide More Resources to Families in the US and Around the World

Denver, CO and Arden Hills, Minn., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) and Jack’s Basket announced a collaboration that will provide more resources to new parents who receive a prenatal or postnatal Down syndrome diagnosis. Free one-year GLOBAL Memberships will be offered through Jack’s Basket’s extensive distribution network in the U.S. and around the world.

With GLOBAL memberships, new parents will have access to complementary quarterly research and medical care GLOBAL Webinars that attract up to 600 participants, and the award-winning Down Syndrome World™ magazine.

“We are grateful for the generous gift of a one-year GLOBAL membership to our basket recipients,” says Jack’s Basket Founder & CEO Carissa Carroll, M.Ed., “We hope our new and expecting families will get connected and experience the incredible education, research, and resources GLOBAL provides. We are thankful for GLOBAL's support of our mission and believe our partnership aligns with our shared goals of ensuring that individuals with Down syndrome, their families, and providers have access to resources from the timing of diagnosis."

Since its inception in 2014, Jack’s Basket has sent free celebratory gift baskets to over 9000 babies born with Down syndrome across all 50 states and 47 countries. Each Jack’s Basket contains baby gifts, a connection to a parent raising a child with Down syndrome, and a collection of books and resources. Among these resources is the Prenatal & Newborn Down Syndrome Information Pamphlet created by GLOBAL in collaboration with The National Down Syndrome Congress and National Down Syndrome Society, which has been included in all Jack’s Baskets since 2023.

“Jack’s Basket is changing the diagnosis experience for parents around the country and the world, by providing a warm welcome – and vital information – to new parents,” says GLOBAL Vice President of Strategic Alliances David Tolleson, “We are very grateful to our friends at Jack’s Basket for providing our Prenatal & Newborn Information Pamphlet, as well as the opportunity to accept a one-year complimentary GLOBAL Membership, in their baskets!”

GLOBAL’s quarterly hour-long webinars cover important topics in Down syndrome research and medical care such as “How to Manage Swallowing Issues in Children with Down Syndrome” and “Sleep Apnea Across the Lifespan.” In addition to presenting on their area of focus, experts answer every question posed by webinar viewers in real time and/or in the weeks following. While presentation slides are available to the public, videos of new and archived webinars are a benefit for GLOBAL Members.

Down Syndrome World™ magazine has received 17 prestigious national awards for excellence in healthcare reporting, including gold, silver and bronze Aster and Healthcare Advertising Awards. The magazine features human interest stories, and features on research, medical care, and movers and shakers from politics to entertainment to non-profits. Celebrities who have graced the Down Syndrome World cover alongside self-advocates include Jamie Foxx, DeOndra Dixon, Miley Cyrus, Jamie Brewer, Dakota Johnson, Zack Gottsagen, Colin Farrell, John C. McGinley, Beverly Johnson, Caterina Scorsone, Von Miller, and Jeremy Renner.

###

About the Global Down Syndrome Foundation

The Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is the largest non-profit in the U.S. working to save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome. GLOBAL has donated more than $32 million to establish the first Down syndrome research institute supporting over 400 scientists and over 2,500 patients with Down syndrome from 33 states and 10 countries. Working closely with Congress and the National Institutes of Health, GLOBAL is the lead advocacy organization in the U.S. for Down syndrome research and medical care. GLOBAL has a membership of over 110 Down syndrome organizations worldwide and is part of a network of Affiliates – the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, the Sie Center for Down Syndrome, and the University of Colorado Alzheimer’s and Cognition Center – all on the Anschutz Medical Campus. GLOBAL’s widely circulated medical publications include GLOBAL Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome , Prenatal & Newborn Down Syndrome Information, and the award-winning Down Syndrome World™ magazine. GLOBAL also organizes the annual AcceptAbility Gala in Washington DC, and the annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world.

About Jack’s Basket

Jack’s Basket is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with a mission to celebrate babies with Down syndrome. We strive to ensure that every new and expectant parent is provided resources and avenues of support within the community. We aim to equip medical providers with tools to discuss the diagnosis in an unbiased way in hopes that having a baby with Down syndrome is celebrated like any other.

Jack’s Basket exists to eliminate bias and celebrate babies with Down syndrome by equipping providers with tools to deliver the diagnosis accurately without bias, connecting new parents to resources through our basket delivery program, and sharing powerful stories to change the narrative around Down syndrome. To request a Jack’s Basket click here.

Attachment