Proton Capital Announces Completion of Qualifying Transaction and Closing of First Tranche of Public Offering

REGINA, Saskatchewan, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROTON CAPITAL CORP. (“Proton” or the “Corporation”) (PTN.P-TSX-V), is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated April 20, 2023, July 26, 2023, August 31, 2023, October 10, 2023, January 22, 2024, February 21, 2024, March 22, 2024 and May 27, 2024, it has completed: (a) the acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of ‎75% of the outstanding shares of Saskatoon Family Pharmacy Ltd.‎ (“SFP”), to form the “Resulting Issuer”; and (b) the closing of the first tranche of its brokered public offering (the “Offering”) of common shares, all subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”).



‎The purchase price for the Acquisition was satisfied by the issuance of an aggregate of 2,730,075 common shares of Proton at a deemed price of $0.40 per share. The common shares issued in connection with the Acquisition are subject to the Tier 2 value escrow regime of the TSXV. Proton intends that the Acquisition, together with the previously announced strategic alliance ‎agreement with PharmaChoice Canada Inc., will constitute its “Qualifying Transaction”, as such term is defined in Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool ‎Companies of the policies of the TSXV.

In connection with the closing of the first tranche of the Offering, the Corporation issued 51,994,146 common shares at a price of $0.40 per share for gross proceeds to the Corporation of $20,797,658.40, before deducting the agent’s fees and estimated offering expenses. The Offering is being conducted by iA Private Wealth Inc. (the “Agent”) ‎as the exclusive agent on a “best efforts” basis. The Agent received a cash commission in the amount of $761,253.20 in connection with the closing of the first tranche of the Offering. Proton intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering as disclosed in the Prospectus. The Offering is being conducted in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Quebec, by way of a long form prospectus dated May 24, 2024 (the “Prospectus”). The Prospectus is accessible on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

It is expected that the Resulting Issuer will be listed, at market open on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, on ‎the TSXV as a Tier 2 Industrial Issuer following the issuance of the TSXV’s final bulletin in relation to the Qualifying Transaction. As the Corporation anticipates that it will close up to a maximum of two additional tranches of the Offering, its common shares will be immediately halted after listing ‎until the completion of the closing of the final tranche of the Offering. ‎ The final closing date of the Offering shall be determined between the agent and the Corporation. ‎

The Corporation intends to complete the name change to ‎“PharmaCorp Rx Inc.” ‎immediately following the closing of the final tranche of the Offering. Following the name change, common share certificates bearing the name “Proton Capital Corp.” will continue to be valid in settlement of trades and will only be replaced with certificates bearing the new name upon transfer. The Corporation will not request, and shareholders will not be required to, exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the new company name.

Proton was incorporated on September 1, 2021 by certificate of incorporation issued pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta). Proton is classified as a Capital Pool Company (“CPC”) as defined in Policy 2.4 of the TSXV. The principal business of Proton is to identify and evaluate assets or businesses with a view to potentially acquire them or an interest therein by completing a purchase transaction, by exercising of an option or by any concomitant transaction. The purpose of such an acquisition is to satisfy the related conditions of a “qualifying transaction” as defined under TSXV policies. Proton’s shares trade on the TSXV under the trading symbol: PTN.P.

