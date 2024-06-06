Hydrogen Infrastructure market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.7% by 2034: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Hydrogen Infrastructure Market Report 2024-2034: Forecasts by Size (Small/Mid-Scale Infrastructure, Large Scale Infrastructure), by Purity (High Purity Hydrogen (99.999%), Medium Purity Hydrogen (95-99%), Low Purity Hydrogen (Below 95%)), by Component (Electrolysers, Hydrogen Tanks, Pipelines, Hydrogen Dispensers), by Type (Hydrogen Production Facilities, Hydrogen Storage Facilities, Hydrogen Transportation Infrastructure, Hydrogen Refuelling Stations, Other) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The global hydrogen infrastructure market was valued at US$5.49 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Public Awareness and Acceptance Boost Market Adoption

Public awareness and acceptance of hydrogen as a clean and sustainable energy source are important drivers of the hydrogen infrastructure market. Educational campaigns and public outreach efforts are increasing awareness about the benefits of hydrogen, such as its potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance energy security. Governments, companies, and non-profit organisations are working to educate the public and policymakers about hydrogen technologies. For example, the UK Hydrogen Strategy outlines plans to increase public awareness and support for hydrogen. As public understanding and acceptance of hydrogen grow, there is likely to be increased support for policies and investments in hydrogen infrastructure, further driving the market.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Hydrogen Infrastructure Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the hydrogen infrastructure market, influencing both short-term disruptions and long-term trends. In the immediate aftermath of the pandemic's onset, widespread lockdowns, travel restrictions, and economic uncertainties disrupted supply chains, delayed projects, and dampened investment sentiment across industries, including energy and transportation. This resulted in a temporary slowdown in the deployment of hydrogen infrastructure projects as companies reassessed their priorities and financial commitments.

Furthermore, the pandemic-induced economic downturn led to reduced energy demand and lower fossil fuel prices, which affected the competitiveness of hydrogen as an alternative energy source. With declining revenues and budget constraints, governments and businesses faced challenges in allocating resources towards renewable energy projects, including hydrogen infrastructure development. This hindered the momentum of market growth and expansion, particularly in regions heavily impacted by the pandemic.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Rising Demand for Hydrogen in Industrial Applications Expands Market Scope

The industrial sector’s growing demand for hydrogen is a significant driver of the hydrogen infrastructure market. Hydrogen is used in various industrial processes, including refining, ammonia production, and steel manufacturing. The push towards cleaner industrial processes is increasing the use of green hydrogen, which is produced using renewable energy. For instance, the steel industry, traditionally reliant on coal, is exploring the use of hydrogen to produce steel with zero carbon emissions. Projects like HYBRIT in Sweden are pioneering the use of hydrogen in steel production, aiming to eliminate CO2 emissions from the process. This shift towards cleaner industrial processes is driving the need for robust hydrogen infrastructure to ensure a steady supply of hydrogen for industrial use.

Integration with Renewable Energy Sources Enhances Hydrogen Infrastructure Viability

The integration of hydrogen production with renewable energy sources is significantly driving the hydrogen infrastructure market. Renewable energy sources like wind and solar power can be used to produce green hydrogen through electrolysis. This not only provides a way to store excess renewable energy but also creates a sustainable hydrogen supply chain. Countries with abundant renewable energy resources, such as Australia and Saudi Arabia, are investing in large-scale green hydrogen projects. For instance, the Asian Renewable Energy Hub in Australia aims to produce green hydrogen using wind and solar power for both domestic use and export. The synergy between renewable energy and hydrogen production is enhancing the economic viability and environmental sustainability of hydrogen infrastructure projects.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Advancements in Hydrogen Production Technologies Enhance Market Viability

Technological advancements in hydrogen production are significantly driving the hydrogen infrastructure market. Traditional methods like steam methane reforming (SMR) have been supplemented with cleaner and more efficient technologies such as electrolysis powered by renewable energy sources. The development of green hydrogen, produced using renewable electricity, has become a game-changer. For instance, companies like ITM Power and Nel Hydrogen are pioneering the use of electrolysis technology, which can produce hydrogen without any carbon emissions. These technological advancements reduce the overall cost of hydrogen production, making it more competitive with conventional fossil fuels. As the technology continues to improve, the efficiency and scalability of hydrogen production processes are expected to enhance, further propelling the market.

Increasing Investment from Private Sector Catalyses Infrastructure Growth

The influx of investments from the private sector is a crucial driver of the global hydrogen infrastructure market. Major energy companies, automotive manufacturers, and financial investors are increasingly recognising the long-term potential of hydrogen as a key component of the future energy mix. Companies like Shell, BP, and Toyota are investing heavily in hydrogen infrastructure projects. For example, Shell has been developing a network of hydrogen refuelling stations across Europe and North America. Moreover, partnerships and joint ventures between companies are becoming common to pool resources and expertise, accelerating the development of hydrogen infrastructure. These investments not only fund the construction of new hydrogen facilities but also support research and development efforts aimed at improving hydrogen technologies.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the hydrogen infrastructure market are Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Ballard Power Systems Inc., Cummins Inc., Engie SA, Fuel Cell Energy, Inc., H2 MOBILITY Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG, ITM Power plc, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Linde plc, McPhy Energy SA, Mitsubishi Power, Ltd, Nel ASA, Plug Power Inc., Siemens Energy AG. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

18 April 2024, White Martins, a subsidiary of Linde (Nasdaq: LIN), will construct, own, and run a second electrolyser to generate green hydrogen for the southeast region of Brazil. Situated in Jacareí, São Paulo, the five-megawatt pressurised alkaline electrolyser plant will be adjacent to the company's current air separation facility.

12 March 2024, The industrial gases business Air Liquide, located in France, and Vopak have an MOU in place for the development and management of the infrastructure required for ammonia importation as well as the distribution and cracking of hydrogen in Singapore.

23 Feb 2024, The leading distributor of shipping, industrial, and packaging materials to businesses across North America, Uline, and Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the green hydrogen economy, had expanded partnership to implement Plug's hydrogen infrastructure and fuel cell solutions at Uline's new campus in Kenosha, Wisconsin.





