Global Contract Logistics 2024, Featuring Top 10 Competitor Rankings of DSV, GXO, UPS, Ryder, LOGISTEED, Nippon Express, Kuehne + Nagel, CEVA Logistics, Rhenus, DHL Supply Chain, Geodis and LX Pantos

According to latest market sizing data, the global contract logistics market grew by 3.5% in realterms in 2023, up from 3% growth in 2022, and is expected to grow by a further 4.2% in 2024.

Growth is being driven by emerging economies. In 2023, the Asia Pacific region saw growth of 7.5% y-o-y, versus North America and Europe which grew by 1.6% and 0.2% y-o-y, respectively.

Research Highlights:

Growth in the global contract logistics market will again be led by the Asia Pacific region, which is expected to grow by 7.1% y-o-y in real terms in 2024.

Growth is expected to pick up in more advanced economies when compared to 2023, although Europe and North America are expected to continue displaying growth rates below the global average into 2024.

The Warehousing Cost Index details that warehouse costs have been rising steadily since Q1 2022, however y-o-y cost growth has slowed substantially into Q4 2023, particularly in Western economies. Looking forward, warehousing costs are likely to continue growing and remain elevated in comparison with historic norms, more so in Western economies than in North-East Asia.

According to the Contract Logistics Procurement Survey, most companies outsource quite a large proportion of their supply chain, but maintain some form of internal supply chain management, most likely as either a control element, or to act as a benchmark of internal performance vs. external performance. Just shy of 60% of respondents stated that the proportion that they outsource will increase in the next year.

DHL Supply Chain has continued to maintain its place as the global market leader in contract logistics, with almost double the revenues of its nearest rival GXO. DHL is still by far the most ‘global’ of the leading providers. The company maintains the leading position in North America and Europe and is estimated to be the third largest contract logistics provider in Asia Pacific. GXO also has a significant presence the North America (4th) and European (2nd) market, thanks in part to its recent acquisitions such as Clipper.

Global Contract Logistics 2024 examines current and future market trends and breaks down new market size, forecast and segmentation data for 2023, 2024 through 2028. The report also examines the State of Logistics and Procurement survey results and provides competitive analysis and Top 10 rankings.

This report contains:

2023 & 2024 market sizing, growth rates, and forecasts to 2028, split by region and market segment.

Warehousing tracker data and analysis, including supply, demand, costs and outlook.

State of Logistics 2024 survey analysis.

Global Logistics Contracts Analysis 2014-2024.

Contract Logistics Procurement Survey 2023/2024 analysis.

Competitive landscape analysis.

In-depth company profiles and Top 10 rankings.

Key Questions Answered:

How fast will the market grow over the next 5 years?

Will the Asia Pacific continue to drive global growth in 2028?

What's the future for warehousing? Will warehousing costs continue to grow?

What are the key challenges currently facing the industry?

What procurement trends are currently dominating the market? How is AI impacting market development?

Who are the Top 10 3PL providers?

What's the secret to an exceptional value proposition?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Sizing

1.1 Global

1.2 Europe

1.3 North America

1.4 Asia Pacific

1.5 Segmentation

2. Market Trends

2.1 Warehouse Tracker

2.1.1 Key Takeaways

2.1.2 Costs

2.1.4 Demand

2.1.5 Outlook

2.2 State of Logistics Survey: 2024

2.2.1 Sample Characteristics

2.2.2 Margins

2.2.3 Volumes

2.2.4 Future Investments

2.3 Global Logistics Contracts Analysis 2014-2024

2.3.1 Global Logistics Contracts Analysis 2014-2024

2.3.2 Logistics Providers

2.3.3 Client Sectors

2.3.4 Region of Contract

2.3.5 Contract Length

2.4 Contract Logistics Procurement Survey: 2023-2024

2.4.1 Introduction and Headline Analysis

2.4.2 What vertical sector do you predominantly operate in?

2.4.3 What section of your supply chain do you outsource to your main contract logistics provider?

2.4.4 How would you describe your contractual relationship with your contract logistics provider?

2.4.5 What is your average contract length with your contract logistics provider?

2.4.6 What proportion of your supply chain is outsourced?

2.4.7 Will this proportion increase, decrease or stay the same in the next year?

2.4.8 What are the most important criteria when selecting your contract logistics partners?

2.4.9 If you were to change contract logistics provider, what would be the most important criteria in determining this change?

2.5 Warehousing and Artificial Intelligence

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Market Positioning of Contract Logistics Companies

3.1.1 Profit Margins

3.1.2 Geographic Coverage

3.1.3 Vertical Sectors Served

3.1.4 Warehousing Space

3.2 Top 10

4. Profiles

DSV

GXO

UPS

Ryder

LOGISTEED

Nippon Express

Kuehne + Nagel

CEVA Logistics

Rhenus

DHL Supply Chain

Geodis

LX Pantos

5. Market Forecast

5.1 Global

5.2 Europe

5.3 North America

5.4 Asia Pacific



