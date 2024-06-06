Mandatory Notification of Trade

Please refer to the attached forms of notification of transaction by primary insiders following synthetic share awards approved by the 2024 Annual General Meeting.
This notification has been submitted pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12 and MAR Article 19 no. 3.
Attachments
- PDMR notification Award of synthetic shares Anita Marie Hjerkinn Aarnaes
- PDMR notification Award of synthetic shares Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani
- PDMR notification Award of synthetic shares Elin Karfjell
- PDMR notification Award of synthetic shares Gunnar Hirsti
- PDMR notification Award of synthetic shares Najmedin Meshkati