Los Angeles Students Experience Behavioral Transformation Through Mindfulness Program

LOS ANGELES, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worthy Beyond Purpose ("WBP"), a nonprofit that brings mindfulness and meditation practices to children, is thrilled to announce the significant impact of its program in multiple schools across Los Angeles. As students prepare to return to school this fall, WBP aims to again equip them with essential mindfulness tools, empowering them to face life’s challenges with resilience and self-awareness.

Recent highlights of the transformative effects of mindfulness education on student behavior and emotional well-being:

88% of students reported learning new tools to handle their emotions effectively.

73% of students expressed a desire to continue weekly mindfulness classes, with even those initially skeptical acknowledging feeling better after attending mindfulness sessions.

58% of students indicated they have been getting into trouble less since learning these new tools.



Assistant Principal Talar Samuelian from Valor Academy Elementary School shared, "We’ve noticed a tremendous change in a short amount of time. Where there was a lot of social conflicts, anxiety, and tension, there is now more confidence, and students' ability to work with others has drastically improved since learning tools in mindfulness." She recounted a specific incident where a student involved in a schoolyard fight was found in the peace corner, taking deep breaths and regulating themselves—a direct result of the mindfulness program.

Parents also see the benefits at home. Rosalinda Gallegos expressed how her daughter applies these tools with her younger siblings during meltdowns, saying, "I wish I had these tools growing up, taught in school, life would've been completely different. My kids are being taught tools they will utilize for a lifetime. I wish this was taught in all schools, across the school system."

These positive results and personal stories underscore the considerable effectiveness of mindfulness in transforming classroom dynamics and improving overall student behavior. WBP's year-long mindfulness curriculum empowers students by teaching them essential skills such as emotional regulation, focus, and self-awareness, contributing to a more harmonious and productive learning environment.

Worthy Beyond Purpose is launching the "Pack the Schools with Mindfulness" campaign to advocate for the inclusion and positive impact of mindfulness programs in more Los Angeles schools and beyond. This campaign raises awareness about the benefits of mindfulness education and encourages wider adoption of these practices across educational institutions. The initiative encourages widespread "Fill the Pack" with mindfulness tools, so kids return to their classrooms ready to learn and grow.

About Worthy Beyond Purpose

Worthy Beyond Purpose teaches mindfulness and meditation practices to kids. In today's cultural and technological climate, society is suffering from depression and anxiety disorders at increasingly younger ages. Through the practice of mindfulness and meditation, children and youth can develop self-regulatory skills to improve academically and socially, fostering healthy relationships with self, friends, families, teachers, and peers.

WBP serves children in K-5th grade, focusing on low-income and disadvantaged populations that encounter more health, social, and economic stressors. The organization builds lasting relationships with schools by holding quarterly meditations and training for teachers and administration, ensuring a lasting impact on entire communities.

