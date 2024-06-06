Third RAPID + TCT Executive Perspectives Session to Emphasize Innovation and Applications Driving Adoption

LOS ANGELES, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPID + TCT, North America’s largest additive manufacturing (AM) and industrial 3D-printing event, will conclude its Executive Perspectives Keynote Series with a panel discussion examining how innovation and applications are paving the way for greater awareness and adoption of this disruptive tool helping manufacturers improve their operations and productivity. The session will be the third installment of the new keynote series, announced earlier this year. RAPID + TCT 2024 is produced by SME and UK-based Rapid News Publications Ltd., owners of The TCT Group, and will take place in Los Angeles from June 25-27.



The conversation will be held on the event’s Main Stage on June 27 at 8:30 a.m. and will highlight perspectives from five industry luminaries:

Alain Dupont, Chief Commercial Officer, Colibrium Additive – A GE Aerospace Company

Ric Fulop, Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO, Desktop Metal

Maxim Lobovsky, Co-Founder & CEO, Formlabs

Victor Roman, PhD, Managing Director, ARBURGadditive

Michelle Sidwell, Chief Commercial Officer, Velo3D



“Our Executive Perspectives sessions are designed to bring our audiences closer to the leading thought leaders in AM,” said Robert “Bob” Willig, executive director and CEO of SME. “RAPID + TCT is the culmination of the important work SME executes on behalf of — and in partnership with — the AM industry throughout the year. These panel discussions provide a new opportunity to amplify and accelerate that innovation.”

The Executive Perspectives Keynote Series is a new initiative for RAPID + TCT 2024 that will feature 15 industry leaders. The 90-minute conversations will take place at the beginning of each day’s programming and cover innovative new trends and topics in AM’s evolution, from AI and automation to supply chain optimization.

The group on June 27 will address themes around innovation and applications offering exciting industry advancements including materials development. In addition, this final group of global leaders is expected to offer their views on the greatest challenges hindering adoption of the technology as the next shift to come includes mass production, bringing their diverse backgrounds and viewpoints to bear on these crucial issues. Laura Griffiths, head of content at The TCT Group, will moderate the session.

“Among the topics that are most exciting for AM today, the growing access to AM technology with its dynamic applications continues breaking new ground,” said Griffiths. “These applications, when coupled with tightened supply chains, offer a competitive edge to manufacturers. Our discussion will offer attendees seasoned insights into how these tools and applications can be harnessed to enhance quality and increase productivity, moving us ever closer to mass production.”

To see the full lineup of speakers in the Executive Perspectives Keynote Series, visit ― rapid3devent.com/keynote-series-executive-perspectives.

To learn more about what RAPID + TCT 2024 has to offer, visit rapid3devent.com and keep up to date with all things AM on X , Instagram and LinkedIn .

About RAPID + TCT 2024

For more than 35 years, SME and RAPID + TCT have defined the crucial role of additive manufacturing and empowered the establishment of an industry that continues to conceive, test, improve and manufacture new products at a faster, more cost-efficient pace. In 2017, the two industry leaders in 3D-technology events, SME and The TCT Group, partnered to produce the annual RAPID + TCT event. For users and suppliers alike, the event is the premier destination for those who provide technology and those who need to understand, explore and adopt 3D printing, additive manufacturing, 3D scanning, CAD/CAE metrology and inspection technologies.

About Rapid News Publications Ltd & The TCT Group

Rapid News Publications Ltd, the owner of the TCT Group, has been a leading authority in additive manufacturing, 3D printing, design, and engineering technology for more than 30 years. A rich mix of live events and an all-encompassing media portfolio enables TCT to deliver business-critical intelligence, connecting the additive community across Europe, North America, and Asia. The TCT Group is owned by Rapid News Publications Ltd ( rapidnews.com ), a member of the AEO (Association of Event Organizers) and BPA Worldwide.

About SME

Established in 1932 as a nonprofit organization, SME represents the entire North American manufacturing industry, including manufacturers, academia, professionals, students, and the communities in which they operate. We believe manufacturing holds the key to economic growth and prosperity, and champions the industry’s potential as a diverse, thriving, and valued ecosystem. SME accelerates new technology adoption and builds North America’s talent and capabilities to advance manufacturing and drive competitiveness, resiliency, and national security. SME designs new ways to understand and solve problems, and our solutions advance the next wave of growth in manufacturing. Learn more at SME.org .

CONTACT: Kate Winter

248-840-5654

kwinter@identitypr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58ac5afd-7a1e-45a7-a1f7-8ad475cf1646