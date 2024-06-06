WellSpan Health Breaks Ground on New Carlisle Hospital & Medical Campus

York, Pa., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signifying a major expansion into serving the residents of the central portions of Cumberland County, WellSpan Health and Emerus, the nation’s leading developer of small-format hospitals, have broken ground on a multifaceted medical campus in the Carlisle area to provide a high-quality choice in healthcare to the region.

The campus, which will be located in nearby South Middleton Township, is in the center of one of the fastest-growing counties in Pennsylvania. It will include a hospital, surgery center and medical office building housing primary and specialty care practices.

“We know that the nationally recognized, high-quality care we provide at WellSpan will introduce a welcome option for patients in the Carlisle area looking for a healthcare provider who treats each individual not as a number, but with care that is truly one-size-fits-one,” said Niki Hinckle, senior vice president of WellSpan Health’s West Region. “We’re confident that this fresh choice will give patients an opportunity to see how committed we are at WellSpan to innovation and reimagining what healthcare can be.”

Vic Schmerbeck, CEO of Emerus, said, “We are proud to partner with WellSpan, one of the nation’s leading hospital systems. We’re excited to help bring sustainable, compassionate, high-quality health care that will meet the needs of Pennsylvanians, now, and in the future.”

Recent market research shows no clear preference by any one health system in the Carlisle area. An analysis of the central and western parts of Cumberland County show forecasted growth of the population will quickly exceed the current number of providers and physicians in several key specialties within the next five years, including primary care, surgical care and diagnostic testing. The total population of just central Cumberland County is expected to grow by 4.3 percent through 2027, with the fastest rate of that population growth being individuals ages 65 and over. That population group is expected to see a 16 percent growth. This new, conveniently located campus just off I-81 at the corner of Sprint Drive and Walnut Bottom Road will expand on WellSpan’s rapid growth in western parts of the county.

“WellSpan is stepping up to address this forecasted provider and physician deficit and we are committed to being a trusted partner when it comes to new and improved healthcare options in your backyard,” said Dr. Tim Switaj, vice president and regional chief medical officer, WellSpan Health.

WellSpan and Emerus have enthusiastically embraced their collaboration as a way to provide patients with long-term, high-quality health care services. The hospital will include an emergency department as well as 10 inpatient beds in a smaller, more accessible footprint than traditional hospitals. It will operate 24/7, 365 days a year and is projected to open in late 2025. It is the one of three new hospitals WellSpan is building over the next two years, including facilities near Shrewsbury and in Newberry Township. The improved access to care and wide range of services streamlined in a smaller setting should greatly improve the patient experience.

Small-format hospitals are able to see, treat and discharge patients in far less time, on average, than traditional larger hospitals, without a reduction in services or quality.

“Our focus at WellSpan is on making healthcare easier to use, and the design of this hospital is centered on convenience. We’re working to fix the stigma that often comes with emergency hospital care, and we’re excited to introduce a new approach to Carlisle,” said Dr. David Vega, senior vice president and chief medical officer, WellSpan Health. “Couple that with the surgical and other new services that will be offered on the campus, and you’ll soon find out that making the switch to WellSpan may make sense.”

Adjacent to the hospital, a state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center and medical office building will be constructed with four operating rooms, as well as diagnostic capabilities including a full complement of imaging and laboratory services. Common surgeries conducted in these facilities include hernia repairs, tumor removals, biopsies, and cosmetic surgeries, among others. Surgical centers offer outpatient surgeries to patients at costs 45 to 60 percent less than in a hospital setting, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Co-located on the campus will be expanded primary care and specialty services including neuroscience and plastic surgery services. These will compliment cardiology, ENT and urology services already offered on nearby Alexander Spring Road. Current practices WellSpan Internal Medicine – Wilson Street, as well as WellSpan Family Medicine – Carlisle, will relocate to the campus to provide new, expanded spaces for care in one convenient location.

To learn more about WellSpan services currently available in Cumberland County, explore our locations here.

Attachments