Motel 6 Appoints Garfield as First-Ever Chief Pet Officer

TORONTO, ON, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Motel 6, Proud Sponsor of Pets™ and official hotel partner of “The Garfield Movie,” appointed its first-ever Chief Pet Officer to help make travelling with pets easier, safer and, most importantly, more fun. The world-famous and beloved orange tabby cat, Garfield, has stepped into the role in support of the new Columbia Pictures/Alcon Entertainment hit animated film, now playing exclusively in movie theatres.

“After a lasagna-filled adventure Garfield knows he’ll experience VIP (Very Important Paws) hospitality at Motel 6,” said Irwin Prince, President and COO of Realstar Hospitality, master franchisor of the Motel 6 brand in Canada. “At Motel 6 we are proud to be pet-friendly and offer a clean, comfortable room to travellers and their furry companions.”

“I love seeing myself on the big screen, so I figured, hey, let’s double down on my big break and take a new position as the first-ever Chief Pet Officer for Motel 6. As you’ll see in my new movie, I know first-hand how good it feels to be welcomed with a nice place to sleep,” said Garfield, Chief Pet Officer, Motel 6. “My first order of business in Canada was to create a fun travel experience for pets and their families with my “Garfield Getaway” contest. Three lucky winners will get the chance to watch me and stay at any Motel 6 in Canada!”

Enter for a Chance to Win a Garfield Movie Getaway!

Pet enthusiasts can enter for a chance to win one of three “Motel 6 Garfield Movie Getaways”. The lucky winners will receive a free two-night stay certificate valid at any Motel 6 location in Canada, a $100.00 CAD prepaid movie gift card and Garfield-themed merchandise. Now through August 31, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. (EST), applicants can enter for a chance to win at www.garfieldgetaway.ca.

“Through this creative and impressive campaign, Motel 6 will certainly raise the bar for the ultimate pet experience with Garfield’s high standard seal of approval,” said Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of Global Partnerships and Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment. “Who better to provide his expertise to help pet travel be a little easier than everyone’s favourite pampered, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat!”

Pet-Friendly Perks

All travelling pet parents can join My6, a free discount program from Motel 6. My6 members save at least 6% off every stay at Motel 6 locations across the country and have access to hundreds of pet-related and travel benefits.

Pets stay free at all Motel 6 locations across the country. To learn more about how Garfield is making a difference in his new role or to book a stay at Motel 6, visit www.Motel6Garfield.com.

About Motel 6

Motel 6, an iconic brand synonymous with affordable lodging, has franchised locations throughout the United States and Canada. Since 1962, Motel 6 has been known as the trusted place to find a clean, comfortable room at a fair price. Pets always stay free at Motel 6. The 2024 Entrepreneur Franchise 500® report ranked Motel 6 in the top 50 of all franchises. For more information, please visit www.motel6.com. For franchise information, please visit www.realstarhospitality.com.

About The Garfield Movie

Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt), the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist.

Directed by Mark Dindal. Screenplay by Paul A. Kaplan & Mark Torgove and David Reynolds. Based on the Garfield® characters created by Jim Davis. Producers are Broderick Johnson, Andrew A. Kosove, John Cohen, Steven P. Wegner, Craig Sost and Namit Malhotra. Executive Producers are Jim Davis, Scott Parish, Bridget McMeel, David Reynolds, Carl Rogers, Tom Jacomb, Crosby Clyse, Chris Pflug, Simon Hedges, Louis Koo, Steve Sarowitz and Justin Baldoni. The film features the voices of Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein, Bowen Yang and Snoop Dogg.

