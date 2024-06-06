Kansas City, MO, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Beacon Hill Technologies Expands to Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO - June 6th, 2024 - Beacon Hill Technologies, the technology specialty division of Beacon Hill, proudly announces the opening of a new location in Kansas City, MO. Renowned for its world-class technology services and human capital solutions, Beacon Hill Technologies operates through specialized engagement organizations, including its innovative HCaaS™ (Human Capital as a Service™).

With a nationwide customer base, Beacon Hill Technologies provides top-tier technology consulting services, staffing solutions, and onshore resources. This expansion into Kansas City underscores the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional service and expertise across the country.

Mac Bishop, the newly appointed Division Director of Beacon Hill Technologies’ Kansas City office, brings over 20 years of experience in the staffing industry. Having supported two other technology-focused companies, Mac builds teams with a strong culture grounded in a “work hard, play hard” mentality and accountability. He emphasizes not just telling employees how to perform their jobs, but showing them how to do it effectively.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to launch BHSG’s newest Tech office in Kansas City, MO, and feel incredibly fortunate to have John Majeski to partner with as we establish and grow in the KC market,” said Mac. “My 20 years of experience developing leadership skills, work ethic, industry knowledge, and expertise in delivering technical solutions to clients across multiple industries have prepared me to confidently take on this opportunity.”

John Majeski, Division Director of BH Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm about the expansion: “I am beyond excited to be a part of the opening of BHSG’s newest Tech office in Kansas City and could not be happier to have Mac Bishop leading the local market as Division Director. Mac is an incredibly talented leader who has the compassion and determination to become one of the premier consulting services providers in the KC market. His strong work ethic, market experience, leadership skills, and passion for the local community will enable him to deliver quality technical solutions to clients across multiple industries. He embodies the qualities of all leaders at Beacon Hill, and these values will be evident in the trusted relationships he builds with his clients. There is no one more committed to supporting his clients and internal team. I eagerly anticipate seeing him further expand the Beacon Hill brand in the Kansas City community.”

Motivated by Will Durant’s words, “We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit,” Beacon Hill Technologies in Kansas City is poised to kickstart its operations in the local community. With a steadfast commitment to excellence and a proven track record, the Kansas City office is ready to deliver exceptional service and innovative solutions.

About Beacon Hill

Beacon Hill is a leading nationwide provider of staffing and consulting solutions delivered by our collective of 1,400 of the industry’s foremost specialty practitioners. Job seekers and companies seeking to augment their staff receive white-glove service from our industry-focused divisions: Beacon Hill Associates, Beacon Hill Digital & Creative, Beacon Hill Financial, Beacon Hill Government Services, Beacon Hill HR, Beacon Hill Legal, Beacon Hill Life Sciences, Beacon Hill National Security, Beacon Hill Solutions, and Beacon Hill Technologies.

Beacon Hill’s niche brands provide direct hire, executive search, temporary staffing, contract consulting, temp/contract-to-hire, and MSP/VMS and RPO solutions to emerging growth companies and the Fortune 500 across multiple market sectors and all industries. In 2023, Beacon Hill outpaced the market’s growth with revenues over $1 billion.

