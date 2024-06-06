Celebrate Summer in Style at The Hotel Chalet

Chattanooga, TN, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As summer continues heating up, The Hotel Chalet invites guests to indulge in the ultimate seasonal escape. Nestled amidst the iconic Chattanooga Choo Choo, The Hotel Chalet unveils the newest addition to their fleet of Sleeper Train Carriage guestrooms, the luxe MacArthur Suite, and announces a lineup of exciting programming centered around its Alpine Pool.

The MacArthur Suite, housed within a meticulously restored Pullman Train Car, offers guests a one-of-a-kind experience steeped in history and elegance. Boasting exquisite design details and modern amenities—from a 700 sq ft private deck to a fully stocked wet bar, the suite provides a serene retreat for travelers seeking unparalleled luxury during their stay in Chattanooga.

To kick off the season’s festivities, The Hotel Chalet presents the Alpine Pool Summer Series, featuring weekly pool parties with live DJs and handcrafted cocktails served from the iconic Caboose bar, an outdoor extension of their beloved restaurant, Elsie’s Daughter. Guests can bask in the sun, take a refreshing dip in the pool, and enjoy signature drinks and bites while soaking in the vibrant atmosphere. Limited pool passes are also available for purchase so non-hotel guests can join in on the fun.

"We're thrilled to officially unveil the MacArthur Suite and launch our summer lineup of events at The Hotel Chalet," said Jessica LaRosa, Managing Director of The Hotel Chalet. "With the addition of the MacArthur Suite and our exciting poolside parties, weekend markets, and wellness activations, we're creating unforgettable experiences for our guests to enjoy all summer long."

The summer schedule at The Hotel Chalet includes various events catering to guests of all ages and interests. From live music performances to culinary experiences showcasing local flavors, there's something for everyone to enjoy while soaking up the sun at the Alpine Pool. Guests are invited to book their summer getaway at The Hotel Chalet and experience the ultimate blend of luxury, relaxation, and entertainment in the heart of Chattanooga. For reservations and more information, visit www.thehotelchalet.com. To keep up with all the action, follow @thehotelchalet on Instagram.

