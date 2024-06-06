EncryptionSwap Exchange Launches Comprehensive Digital Asset Insurance Plan, Enhancing User Asset Protection Level

New York, NY, USA, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EncryptionSwap Exchange (ESX) announced the launch of an innovative digital asset insurance plan designed specifically for cryptocurrency investors to address risks and losses that may occur during the trading process. The introduction of this new insurance plan marks an important step taken by EncryptionSwap Exchange in enhancing user asset security.







The insurance plan covers various types of risks, including fund loss, hacker attacks, and trading platform malfunctions. EncryptionSwap Exchange has partnered with leading global insurance companies to provide users with multiple insurance options. Users can choose suitable insurance plans based on their needs and risk preferences, providing more effective protection for their assets.

"In the world of digital asset trading, security is always our top priority." The Chief Risk Officer of EncryptionSwap Exchange stated in an interview, "The digital asset insurance plan we have launched is an extension of our commitment, aiming to provide our users with a safer and more secure trading environment."





Since its establishment, EncryptionSwap Exchange has been committed to providing users with a secure and convenient trading experience. By introducing advanced encryption technology and multiple security verification measures, the exchange has established industry-leading security standards. The newly launched insurance plan further strengthens these measures, ensuring that users receive additional protection and support when facing increasingly complex security challenges.

With the rapid development of the digital asset market and the continuous expansion of the user base, EncryptionSwap Exchange stated that it will continue to monitor market trends and user needs, continuously improve and update the insurance plan, and ensure that users are provided with cutting-edge security solutions.







Media contact

Contact: Karl T. Guzman

Company Name: Encrytionswap

Website: https://trade.encrytionswap.com

Email: Guzman (at) encrytionswap.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.