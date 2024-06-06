The TIGERV 11 Community has entered the finals of the "Second Quarter Ten Billion Fund Global Investment Competition" hosted by KPI Capital

Denver, CO, USA, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era where the global investment environment is facing tremendous opportunities and challenges, KPI Capital bravely embraces the challenge, committed to discovering high-quality partners with "leading investment concepts, efficient trading structures, and sound asset management systems." To this end, KPI Capital is proud to present the "Second Quarter Ten Billion Fund Global Investment Competition," a pinnacle showdown gathering the world's top investment wisdom.

This competition is an internal invitational tournament designed to select the most outstanding investment teams through a rigorous competition process and fair competition. The competition adopts an innovative model of "voting" plus "returns," requiring all participating teams to demonstrate their outstanding investment concepts, efficient trading structures, and sound asset management systems under the rules set by KPI Capital.

The competition is divided into three stages: the preliminary, the semifinal, and the final. In the preliminary stage, each participating team needs to demonstrate its unique investment strategy and past investment performance. In the semifinal stage, teams will face more complex investment scenarios, showcasing their adaptability and investment wisdom in different market environments. In the end, only the top teams will advance to the final and compete for the ultimate victory.





In this exciting event, we are honored to welcome several highly competitive teams. They have demonstrated extraordinary investment capabilities in the competition.

The TIGERV 11 community has entered the finals in third place, which is great news for the community. The upcoming finals may be an event that could change the fate of the community.

TIGERV 11 is a leading and comprehensive global community for asset investment, registered under the entity name Tigerv 11 LTD in the United States. Based on advanced and efficient research and trading structures, as well as a sound asset management system, the community has a strong profitability in mainstream markets such as stocks and options.

It is worth mentioning that the ultimate winner of this competition will receive the management rights to the $10 billion fund of KPI Capital. The winner will represent KPI Capital in managing this $10 billion stock fund, achieving outstanding results in the global stock market with their excellent investment concepts and efficient trading strategies.

The Second Quarter Ten Billion Fund Global Investment Competition is about to announce its final results. Let us wait and see, witnessing the exciting moments of this pinnacle showdown.

KPI Capital firmly believes that through this competition, we will explore new opportunities for investment together with these top teams, creating a more brilliant future.

Contact: Mike Bellafiore

Company Name: Tigerv 11 LTD

Website: https://club482.com

Email: support (at) tigerv11.com

Contact: TYSON TROLLER

Company Name: KPl Capital Partners

Website: https://kpi-capital.com

Email: info (at) kpi-capital.com

