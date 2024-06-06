Global Fingerprint Sensor Market Size To Exceed USD 13.6 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 12.20%

New York, United States, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Fingerprint Sensor Market Size is to Grow from USD 4.3 Billion in 2023 to USD 13.6 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.20% during the projected period.





Fingerprint sensor is a sensor used in fingerprint detection devices that is mainly built into the fingerprint detection module and used for computer safety. The primary features of this device include accuracy, better performance, and robustness based on exclusive fingerprint biometric technology. The fingerprint recognition devices validate the user’s identity by comparing a minute image that is displayed and the one given at the access time. Slap scanners have been certified by the FBI as Appendix F Mobile ID FAP 60 compliant that offer a wide scanning area to capture all ten fingerprints. Fingerprint sensors have wide applications in border security systems by quickly identifying individuals on watchlists so that border agents can prevent unwanted entry and improve overall border security. Particular significance is given to fingerprints in the field of criminal justice. BHIM-Aadhaar-Pay is a biometric-led payment mode that precisely validates the customers by capturing their biometric characteristics to execute trusted payment services. The growing usage of consumer electronic devices ranging from banking to online shopping leads to the market demand for fingerprint sensors. The development of advanced biometric technology is significantly contributing to the market growth. On the contrary, the high implementation cost of fingerprint sensors is hampering the global fingerprint sensors market. The rising use of facial recognition and iris scanning is restraining the market growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 234 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Fingerprint Sensor Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Area & Touch Sensor, and Swipe Sensor), By Sensor Technology (2D and 3D), By Technology (Capacitive, Optical, Thermal, and Ultrasonic), By End-Use Application (Consumer Electronics, Travel & Immigration, Government & Law Enforcement, Banking & Finance, Commercial, Smart Homes, Healthcare, Military, Defense, & Aerospace, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The area & touch sensor segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on the type, the global fingerprint sensor market is categorized into area & touch sensor, and swipe sensor. Among these, the area & touch sensor segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Touch sensors are touch-detection sensors that function as a switch when touched, providing a user-friendly interface. Capacitive touch controls are being incorporated into a growing range of goods. Businesses that continue to emphasize integration include medical, automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, aerospace, and industrial controllers consequently driving the market demand.

The 2D segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share of the global fingerprint sensor market in 2023.

Based on sensor technology, the global fingerprint Sensor market is segmented into 2D and 3D. Among these, the 2D segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share of the global fingerprint sensor market in 2023. The utilization of two-dimensional materials in electrochemical sensors can yield many benefits, which in turn enhance the device's sensitivity and selectivity. Furthermore, 2D systems are less expensive and simpler than 3D segment.

The optical segment held the largest revenue share of the global fingerprint sensor market through the forecast period.

Based on the technology, the global fingerprint sensor market is categorized into capacitive, optical, thermal, and ultrasonic. Among these, the optical segment held the largest revenue share of the global fingerprint sensor market through the forecast period. Optical fingerprint sensors are substantially less expensive and provide exceptional accuracy and dependability. It operate on the basis of projecting a picture of the fingerprint onto an LED surface, are finding increased application in biometric equipment.

The consumer electronics segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share through the forecast period.

Based on the end-use application, the global fingerprint sensor market is segmented into consumer electronics, travel & immigration, government & law enforcement, banking & finance, commercial, smart homes, healthcare, military, defense, & aerospace, and others. Among these, the consumer electronics segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share through the forecast period. Numerous consumer products, including computers, tablets, and smartphones, incorporate fingerprint sensors. Fingerprint sensors are increasingly being utilized in smart devices for banking, payments, and finance. These sensors are employed in security systems to grant access to buildings and computer systems.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The rising security and safety concerns increase the need for fingerprint sensors ultimately driving the market demand. The growing use of biometric sensors in various companies is driving the market in the region. Furthermore, the increasing mobile transactions and digital payment industries in countries like India and China are significantly contributing to the market growth for fingerprint sensors.

North America region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The trend of integrating the automatic payment system in the vehicle and increasing biometrics deployment for enhanced security are escalating the market growth in the region. The growing use of online transactions owing to the higher internet penetration in the United States and Canada is driving the fingerprint sensors market. The increasing e-commerce sales, smartphone market and government-led investments are driving the market in the region. The rising focus on product innovation and the use of smart wearable devices, such as watches, are increasingly adopting fingerprint scanners.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global fingerprint sensor market are Apple Inc., Novatek Microelectronics, IDEX Biometrics, NEC Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Synaptics Incorporated, Fingerprint Cards, IDEMIA, Sonavation Inc., Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co., Fingerprints, NEXT Biometrics, Thales Group, HID Corporation, and Other Key Players.

Recent Developments

In March 2024, Fingerprint Cards announced a distribution agreement with Turkey-based component supply services provider Ansal Component to integrate Fingerprint Cards’ sensors into access control devices for the Turkish market.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global fingerprint sensor market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Fingerprint Sensor Market, Type Analysis

Area & Touch Sensor

Swipe Sensor

Global Fingerprint Sensor Market, Sensor Technology Analysis

2D

3D

Global Fingerprint Sensor Market, Technology Analysis

Capacitive

Optical

Thermal

Ultrasonic

Global Fingerprint Sensor Market, End-Use Application Analysis

Consumer Electronics

Travel & Immigration

Government & Law Enforcement

Banking & Finance

Commercial

Smart Homes

Healthcare

Military, Defense, & Aerospace

Others

Global Fingerprint Sensor Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



