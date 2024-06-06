Bad Idea AI (BAD) Now Listed on CoinW and BingX Centralized Exchanges

Lewes, DE, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bad Idea AI, a tokenized artificial intelligence project working at the intersection of project governance and artificial intelligence, is thrilled to announce its listing on two major centralized exchanges: CoinW and BingX. This pivotal development marks a significant milestone for Bad Idea AI, expanding its reach and accessibility to a global audience of cryptocurrency traders and enthusiasts.



Key Listing Dates

CoinW : Listed on June 4, 2024 . Trading Pair: BAD/USDT



: Listed on . Trading Pair: BAD/USDT BingX: Listed on June 6, 2024. Trading Pair: BAD/USDT



Announcement Details

CoinW has officially announced the listing of BAD, including the commencement of trading and a bounty program with rewards totaling 10,000 USDT. For more information, please visit the CoinW announcement.

BingX has detailed the listing event, including a promotional campaign to attract traders and increase participation. For more details, visit the BingX announcement.





Event Details for CoinW Listing

To celebrate the listing on CoinW, Bad Idea AI has launched a bounty program with rewards totaling 10,000 USDT. Key activities include:



Bounty Program : Participants who trade BAD/USDT during the event period can share a total reward pool of 10,000 USDT.

: Participants who trade BAD/USDT during the event period can share a total reward pool of 10,000 USDT. Trading Competition : Engage in trading to win a share of the bounty.

: Engage in trading to win a share of the bounty. Social Media Campaign: Participate in social media activities to increase visibility and engagement.

For further details on these events, visit the CoinW event page linked above.



Event Details for BingX Listing

To celebrate the listing on BingX, Bad Idea AI has launched an exciting campaign with multiple activities designed to engage the community and incentivize trading. These include:



Sign-Up Bonus : New users who sign up and complete any amount of spot trading in BAD are eligible to win a share of the 782,000,000,000 $BAD prize pool.

: New users who sign up and complete any amount of spot trading in BAD are eligible to win a share of the 782,000,000,000 $BAD prize pool. Trading Competition : Participants can trade BAD/USDT to win a share of a prize pool.

: Participants can trade BAD/USDT to win a share of a prize pool. Deposit Rewards : Users who deposit BAD tokens during the event period can earn additional rewards.

: Users who deposit BAD tokens during the event period can earn additional rewards. Social Media Campaign: Engage with Bad Idea AI on social media to participate in various promotional activities and win prizes.

Rewards are limited to the first 1,000 eligible participants on a first-come, first-served basis. For further details on these events, visit the BingX event page linked above.



About Bad Idea AI

Bad Idea AI is an innovative project that combines the power of blockchain technology with state-of-the-art artificial intelligence. The project aims to create a decentralized platform where AI-driven solutions can seamlessly integrate with blockchain applications, providing enhanced security, efficiency, and innovation.

For more information about Bad Idea AI, visit the official website: badidea.ai

Additionally, detailed market data and performance metrics for Bad Idea AI can be found on CoinMarketCap.



Follow Us on Social Media

Bad Idea AI invites the crypto community to join in celebrating this exciting new chapter as it continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the intersection of AI and blockchain technology.



Risk Warning and Disclaimer

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not intended as, and shall not be construed as, investment advice. The information herein is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security by Bad Idea AI or any third party. Users are advised to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Bad Idea AI does not endorse or recommend any commercial products, processes, or services. The views and opinions of authors expressed on Bad Idea AI's websites do not necessarily state or reflect those of Bad Idea AI, and they may not be used for advertising or product endorsement purposes.