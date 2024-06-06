BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE – MRO), Atrion Corporation (Nasdaq – ATRI), Surmodics, Inc. (Nasdaq – SRDX), Akili, Inc. (Nasdaq – AKLI)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE – MRO)

Under the terms of the agreement, Marathon Oil will be acquired by ConocoPhillips (NYSE - COP). ConocoPhillips will acquire Marathon Oil in an all-stock transaction with an enterprise value of $22.5 billion, inclusive of $5.4 billion of net debt. Marathon Oil shareholders will receive 0.2550 shares of ConocoPhillips common stock for each share of Marathon Oil common stock, based on the closing share price of Marathon Oil on May 28, 2024. The investigation concerns whether the Marathon Oil Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether ConocoPhillips is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/marathon-oil-corporation-nyse-mro/.

Atrion Corporation (Nasdaq – ATRI)

Under the terms of the agreement, Atrion will be acquired by Nordson Corporation for $460.00 per share in cash or a total equity value of $815 million. The investigation concerns whether the Atrion Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Nordson Corporation is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/atrion-corporation-nasdaq-atri/.

Surmodics, Inc. (Nasdaq – SRDX)

Under the terms of the agreement, Surmodics will be acquired by GTCR for $43.00 per share in cash, for a total equity valuation of approximately $627 million. The investigation concerns whether the Surmodics Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether GTCR is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/surmodics-inc-nasdaq-srdx/.

Akili, Inc. (Nasdaq – AKLI)

Under the terms of the agreement, Akili will be acquired by Virtual Therapeutics for $0.4340 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Akili Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Virtual Therapeutics is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $1.67 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/akili-inc-nasdaq-akli/.

