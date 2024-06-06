Class Action Filed Against QuidelOrtho Corporation f/k/a Quidel Corporation (QDEL) Seeking Recovery for Investors – Contact The Gross Law Firm

NEW YORK, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of QuidelOrtho Corporation f/k/a Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL).



CLASS PERIOD: February 18, 2022 to April 1, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) that QuidelOrtho sold more COVID-19 tests to its distributors and pharmacy chain customers than they could resell to healthcare providers and end customers; (b) that excess inventories of COVID-19 tests existed throughout the supply chain; (c) that, as a result of (a)-(b) above, QuidelOrtho’s distributors and pharmacy chain customers were poised to significantly reduce their COVID-19 test orders; (d) that undisclosed problems created a heightened risk that the new test called the savanna respiratory viral panel-4 test would experience a delayed commercial launch in the united states; (e) that, as a result of (a)-(d) above, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about QuidelOrtho’s business, financials, and growth trajectory.

DEADLINE: June 11, 2024

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of QDEL during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is June 11, 2024.

