Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for June 2024

CALGARY, Alberta, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for June 2024. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates has been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for June is approximately 6% higher than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $0.50 or 0% decrease in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.

 

Rate Class 		 

Market Cost of Electricity
(cents/kWh) 		 

Recovery Charge
(cents/kWh) 		Price of Electricity Including Recovery Charge (cents/kWh)
Residential 8.158 3.244 11.402
Commercial 8.155 3.132 11.287
Industrial 7.909 2.202 10.111
Farm 8.115 5.799 13.914
Irrigation 7.772 0.000 7.772
Oil & Gas 7.850 8.186 16.036
Lighting 5.295 3.707 9.002
Farm - REA      
  Beaver REA 8.115 5.524 13.639
Borradaile REA 8.115 5.463 13.578
Braes REA 8.115 5.538 13.653
Claysmore REA 8.115 6.578 14.693
Devonia REA 8.115 5.499 13.614
Heart River REA 8.115 3.816 11.931
Kneehill REA 8.115 4.961 13.076
Mackenzie REA 8.115 4.254 12.369
Myrnam REA 8.115 4.390 12.505
Zawale REA 8.115 3.682 11.797 

 

            











    

        

        
