UPDATE: TVO brings home big wins at the 2024 Canadian Screen Awards

Toronto, Ontario, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVO Media Education Group (TVO) is thrilled to announce eight significant wins at the 2024 Canadian Screen Awards, which took place between May 28-31 in Toronto, Canada. The nature-themed docuseries The Water Brothers was honoured alongside beloved TVOkids series All-Round Champion, Wild Kratts and PAW Patrol.

“Everyone at TVO is overjoyed to see the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television recognize the excellence of these four incredible series,” says John Ferri, VP of Programming and Content at TVO. “Congratulations to our industry partners who devote so much talent and passion into creating programming that makes a difference in the lives of Ontarians.”

TVO wins at the 2024 Canadian Screen Awards:

Rob Stewart Award for Best Science or Nature Documentary Program or Series

The Water Brothers

Best Children’s or Youth Non-Fiction Program or Series

All-Round Champion

Best Picture Editing, Children’s or Youth

All-Round Champion

Best Animated Program or Series

Wild Kratts

Best Pre-School Program or Series

PAW Patrol

Best Sound, Animation

PAW Patrol

Best Writing, Animation

PAW Patrol

Best Performance, Animation

PAW Patrol

A full list of winners can be found below as well as on the CSA website.

Viewers can enjoy TVO programming online through our websites (TVO.org, TVOkids.com), YouTube channels (TVO Today Docs, TVOkids) and Smart TV apps or via TVO’s broadcast channel in Ontario.

ABOUT TVO MEDIA EDUCATION GROUP

TVO Media Education Group inspires learning that changes lives and enriches communities. Founded in 1970, we are a globally recognized digital learning organization that engages Ontarians of all ages with inclusive experiences and diverse perspectives. Through video, audio, games, courses, newsletters and articles, we’re investing in the transformative potential of education for everyone. Funded primarily by the Province of Ontario, TVO is a registered charity supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. Visit TVO.me for more information. Stream TVO on your favourite device.

