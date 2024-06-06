Five Below, Inc. Announces Participation in Oppenheimer's 24th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference

PHILADELPHIA, PA, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE), the trend-right, high-quality extreme-value retailer for tweens, teens and beyond, today announced that management will participate in Oppenheimer's 24th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference to be held virtually. Management is currently scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

The audio portion of the fireside chat will be webcast live at http://investor.fivebelow.com/ . An archived replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About Five Below:

Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer offering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. We believe life is better when customers are free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced between $1 and $5, and some extreme value items priced beyond $5 in our incredible Five Beyond Shop, Five Below makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across eight awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy and New & Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has over 1,600 stores in 43 states. For more information, please visit www.fivebelow.com or find Five Below on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook @FiveBelow.

Investor Contact:

Five Below, Inc.

Christiane Pelz

VP, Investor Relations & Treasury

215-207-2658

InvestorRelations@fivebelow.com