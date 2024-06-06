Midwest Technical Institute announces 2024 high school scholarship program winners

EAST PEORIA, Ill., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Midwest Technical Institute (MTI) announced the 2024 High School Scholarship Program winners. This year, the program awarded 84 scholarships totaling nearly $300,000 across the four MTI campuses.

“We are honored to provide this opportunity year after year to deserving local high school seniors interested in pursuing a career in the skilled trades,” said Director of High School Admissions, Louie Schonauer. “We believe by learning a skilled trade, you can change your life. These students shared their stories and showed a commitment to pursuing their education, and we want to congratulate them on this accomplishment.”

Each MTI campus awarded several scholarships for various amounts for numerous programs. The following students earned the top scholarship awards:

East Peoria Campus Kyle Murphy, Heyworth High School, $10,000 scholarship to the Welding and Pipefitting program. Addison Kirk, Bloomington Area Career Center, $8,000 scholarship to the Welding and Pipefitting program.

Springfield, Ill. Campus Hayden Hayes, Ramsey High School, $10,000 scholarship to the Welding and Pipefitting program. Charlie Moore, Monticello High School, $10,000 scholarship to the HVAC/R Technician program.

Moline Campus Lonnie Catour, Geneseo High School, $10,000 scholarship to the HVAC/R Technician program. Mayani Wilondja, Rock Island High School $8,000 scholarship to the Cosmetology program.

Springfield, Mo. Campus Jenivee Corlett, Walnut Grove High School, $8,000 scholarship to the Cosmetology program. Rachael Winfree, Willard High School, $10,000 scholarship to the Dental Assisting program.



MTI’s High School Scholarship Program was created to provide an opportunity for local high school seniors to help reduce the cost of their training in pursuit of a career in skilled trades. Scholarship winners are selected through a multi-step application process that includes a video submission and interview with campus leadership.

Across MTI’s four campus locations in Illinois and Missouri and sister school Delta Technical College (DTC)’s two Mississippi locations, 228 high school seniors will receive approximately $697,600 in MTI and DTC scholarship funds.

MTI is a trade school that provides hands-on training in mechanical trades, allied health, cosmetology and trucking. These are skilled trades industries that can offer opportunities for long-term career paths. MTI prides itself on changing the lives of students through hands-on workforce training.

