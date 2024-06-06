The Greek Stock Market in a New Era - Capital Link Invest in Greece

LIVE WEBINAR – Brief Presentation & RoundTable Discussion

Tuesday, June 25, 2024

NEW YORK, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Heads of Research from leading Greek brokerage firms will participate in Live Webinar Discussion on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, as part of Capital Link’s 2024 Invest in Greece Webinar Series.

The event will provide an update on the Greek Stock Market as well as the developments and outlook.

Date & time: Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at 10 am EST / 3 pm London / 4 pm CET / 5 pm Athens

Moderator:

Mr. Trevor Yates, Investment Analyst - Global X ETFs – MSCI Greece ETF (NYSE Arca: GREK)

Panelists:

Mr. Panagiotis Kladis , Head of Equity Research - Alpha Finance Investment Services

, Head of Equity Research - Mr. Alex Boulougouris , Head of Equity Research - Euroxx Securities

, Head of Equity Research - Mr. Vangelis Karanikas , Head of Research - NBG Securities

, Head of Research - Ms. Natasha Roumantzi, Head of Equity Research - Piraeus Securities

WEBINAR STRUCTURE

This session will consist of a brief introductory presentation followed by a Roundtable discussion.

WEBINAR SERIES OVERVIEW

CAPITAL LINK INVEST IN GREECE SERIES WEBINAR 2024

Linking Greece with the International Business & Investment Community

Capital Link is launching a series of webinars to update the international investment community on developments in Greece and to raise the profile of Greece as a business and investment destination.

This webinar series is hosted with the support of the Hellenic Fund and Asset Management Association.

These webinars will be organized on a regular basis, culminating with the Annual "Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum" which takes place in New York every December - Monday, December 9, 2024.

WEBINAR SERIES AGENDA

Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Accelerating Reforms, Investments & Growth

Mr. Alexis Patelis, Chief Economic Adviser to the Prime Minister of Greece, Hellenic Republic



Brief Presentation & 1x1 Discussion with

Mr. George Linatsas, Founding Partner & Group Managing Director, AXIA Ventures Group



Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Greek Economy: Prospects & Outlook Post Investment Upgrade

Brief Presentation & Roundtable Discussion

Moderator:

Mr. Georgios Papadimitriou, Partner, Accounts & Markets Leader, Central, Eastern & Southeastern Europe & Central Asia - EY

Panelists:

Mr. Michael Arghyrou , Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers - Hellenic Republic

, Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers - Dr. Tasos Anastasatos , Group Chief Economist, Deputy General Manager - Eurobank

, Group Chief Economist, Deputy General Manager - Mr. Filippo Taddei , Senior European Economist, Executive Director - Goldman Sachs International

, Senior European Economist, Executive Director - Dr. Ilias Lekkos , Chief Economist - Piraeus Bank

, Chief Economist - Mr. Frank Gill, Managing Director, EMEA Lead Sovereign Analyst - S&P Global Ratings



Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Investing in Greece

Opportunities & Incentives for International Investors

A Roundtable Discussion

Introductory Remarks:

Ms. Maria (Maira) Myrogianni, Secretary General for International Economic Affairs - Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Chairman - Enterprise Greece

Moderator:

Mr. Panayotis Bernitsas, Managing Partner - Bernitsas Law

Panelists:

Mr. George Nikolaou, Head of Chubb Business Services Greece, Information Technology – Chubb

Head of Chubb Business Services Greece, Information Technology – Dr. Marinos Giannopoulos , CEO - Enterprise Greece

, CEO - Mr. Gregory Demetriades , CEO & Executive Member of the BoD - Growthfund, The National Fund of Greece

, CEO & Executive Member of the BoD - Dr. Haris Lambropoulos , President - Hellenic Development Bank of Investments

, President - Mr. Michalis Kassimiotis , Managing Director, Greece & Cyprus – Hewlett Packard Enterprise

, Managing Director, Greece & Cyprus – Mr. Paul Gomopoulos, Senior Managing Director, Head of Hines Greece - Hines

