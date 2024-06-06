BrightSpring Awards Brighter Futures Scholarship and Hospice Nursing Scholarship to Help Five Louisville Students Pursue Healthcare Careers

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightSpring Health Services, ("BrightSpring” or “BrightSpring Health Services“) (NASDAQ: BTSG), a leading provider of home and community-based health services for complex health populations, is proud to continue to support high-potential and under-reached students by facilitating their ongoing academic advancement through the annual BrightSpring Brighter Futures Scholarship and BrightSpring Hospice Nursing Scholarship.

This year, BrightSpring has selected Layah Hodges of Louisville, Kentucky, as the recipient of the 2024 Brighter Futures Scholarship. The Company has also awarded the Hospice Nursing Scholarship to the following four students from Louisville: Morgan Harper, Chasta May, Samyah Edwards, and Onileola Ilesanmi.

“We are excited to award this year’s scholarships to five hard-working and deserving Louisville students who have dedicated their education to fields that help others within the community, and we look forward to seeing them further achieve their educational goals,” said Jon Rousseau, BrightSpring’s President and CEO. “At BrightSpring, we are committed to investing in the higher education of talented students and local youth who will soon be leaders of tomorrow.”

The Brighter Futures Scholarship was launched in 2021 as part of BrightSpring’s ongoing effort to bring opportunities to talented students and those needing additional support. Last year, the Company established the Hospice Nursing Scholarship for nursing students who are passionate about the distinctly personalized and human nature of palliative and end-of-life care and have chosen hospice as their practice area after graduation.

The Brighter Futures Scholarship is $10,000 per year and renewable for up to four consecutive years ($40,000 in total) for awarded students. The Hospice Nursing Scholarship awards $5,000 per year for up to two years ($10,000 in total) for four accomplished students who are enrolled in an accredited RN or BSN nursing program.

Both scholarships are component funds at the Community Foundation of Louisville, which were established and are advised by BrightSpring Health Services.

About BrightSpring Health Services: BrightSpring Health Services is the parent company of leading service lines that provide complementary and integrated home- and community-based pharmacy and health solutions for complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care. Through the company’s service lines, including pharmacy, primary care and home health care, and rehabilitation and behavioral health, we provide comprehensive care and clinical solutions in all 50 states to over 400,000 customers, clients and patients daily.

About Community Foundation of Louisville: Founded in 1984, the Community Foundation of Louisville mobilizes people, networks, and capital to spark meaningful change in and beyond Louisville. With nearly $800 million in assets, over 2,200 charitable funds, and collaborations with hundreds of local partners, we connect real investments with relevant causes. In addition, key priorities of the Foundation’s mission are to advance racial equity and open opportunity for all. Working with neighbors, changemakers, and community investors, we’re inspiring greater generosity to move us all forward. Learn more at cflouisville.org.

Media Contact:

Leigh White

leigh.white@brightspringhealth.com

502.630.7412