Connecticut Enacts Nurse Licensure Compact (NLC)

Gov. Ned Lamont signed the NLC into law on May 30, 2024, making Connecticut the 42nd jurisdiction to enact the NLC. The compact allows registered nurses (RNs) and licensed practical/vocational nurses (LPN/VNs) to have one multistate license, with the ability to practice in person or via telehealth, in both their home state and other NLC states.



Gov. Lamont said, “Nursing shortages have put tremendous pressure on the nursing workforce throughout our country, and if we want to improve access to care we must do more to encourage workers to enter this profession and help hospitals and health facilities fill their staffing needs. By entering into this compact with our fellow states, we can eliminate burdensome red tape faced by nurses and aspiring nurses and expand the pool from which hospitals and health facilities can hire.”



Licensure requirements are aligned in NLC states for those nurses applying for a multistate license. Requirements include submitting to a federal and state fingerprint-based criminal background check, passing the NCLEX Examination and holding an active and unencumbered license.



Senate Public Health Chair Sen. Saud Anwar said, “The last several years have exposed a drastic need in our health care systems – constant staffing crises threaten the quality of care for residents statewide. This compact will change that, making it easier and more accessible for nurses to come to Connecticut and find work, supporting our economy and our state’s health care at the same time. This is a strong step forward for our state in protecting and ensuring public health.”



Although the NLC has been enacted in Connecticut, the legislation goes into effect on Oct. 1, 2025, and an implementation process must be completed before its residents will be able to apply for a multistate license, and before nurses in other NLC states who hold a multistate license will be able to practice there. The implementation date has not been set.



"By joining the Compact, Connecticut has created more options for nurses, patients, students and employers to help our residents be healthy, safe and strong. I am grateful to the nurses and all stakeholders who worked together to pass this legislation which will address workforce, education and continuity of care issues," notes Rep. Cristin McCarthy Vahey, House Public Heath Chair.



With the multistate license, nurses are able to provide telehealth nursing services to patients located in NLC states without having to obtain additional licenses. A multistate license facilitates cross-border practice for many types of nurses who routinely practice with patients in other states, including primary care nurses, case managers, transport nurses, school and hospice nurses and many others. Further, military spouses who experience moves every few years also benefit greatly from the multistate license.



For more information, contact nursecompact@ncsbn.org or visit nursecompact.com.







About the Interstate Commission of Nurse Licensure Compact Administrators (ICNLCA)

The ICNLCA facilitates cross border nursing practice through the implementation of the nationally recognized, multistate license, the NLC. The ICNLCA enhances nurse mobility and public protection through maintaining uniform licensure standards among party state boards of nursing; promoting cooperation and collaboration between party states, facilitating the exchange of data and information between party states; and educating stakeholders. The ICNLCA is a quasi-governmental and joint public agency of the party states created and established on July 20, 2017. The Executive Committee is the seven-member elected leadership of the ICNLCA.



About the NLC

The NLC allows for RNs and LPN/VNs to have one multistate license, with the ability to practice in person or via telehealth in both their home state and other NLC states. There are 39 jurisdictions that are members of the NLC. Licensing standards are aligned in NLC states, so all nurses applying for a multistate license are required to meet the same standards, which include a federal and state criminal background check that will be conducted for all applicants for multistate licensure.



The NLC also enables nurses to provide telehealth nursing services to patients located across the country without having to obtain additional licenses. In the event of a disaster, nurses from multiple states can easily respond to supply vital services. Additionally, almost every nurse, including primary care nurses, case managers, transport nurses, school and hospice nurses, among many others, needs to routinely cross state boundaries to provide the public with access to nursing services, and a multistate license facilitates this process.



###



