Seeking Hope Amidst the Infertility Crisis: Vitaleon Pharma’s BGP-15 Molecule Promises a Better Future

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demographic landscape is facing a significant challenge globally: fertility rates have been consistently below replacement levels for years, leading to concerns about the long-term implications for population stability and economic growth. Recent studies suggest that many adults who wish to have children are unable to do so due to various medical reasons, further exacerbating the demographic crisis. Vitaleon Pharma is addressing this emergency with a compound in advanced clinical development that shows promise in improving fertility and reproductive health.

Fertility rates create enormous challenges for societies: sustaining pension and healthcare systems, managing economic slowdowns, addressing immigration needs, and resolving political issues. For a population to sustain itself without immigration, a fertility rate of about 2.1 children per woman is needed. However, fertility rates are falling globally. In 2021, more than half of all countries and territories had fertility rates below this replacement level. In high-income countries, the average fertility rate was only 1.6, a significant drop from 3 in 1960.

Despite governments investing heavily to increase fertility rates worldwide, results are underwhelming. For instance, South Korea has spent over $200 billion in the past 16 years on programs to support new mothers, but still fertility rate continues to decline, dropping to a record low of 0.78 children per woman in 2023. A study suggests that many adults who wish to have children are unable to do so due to various medical reasons, further exacerbating the demographic crisis. This trend is evident in the growing demand for IVF and other assisted reproductive technologies. Some of the main factors affecting fertility are increasing parental age, obesity, smoking, alcohol consumption, and so-called Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals (chemicals found in air pollution, plastics, herbicides, and pesticides). These are associated with decreased fertility, increased risk of reproductive diseases, decreased oocyte and sperm quality, increased DNA fragmentation, and higher risks of complications such as premature birth and low birth weight. However, a new breakthrough from Vitaleon Pharma could be the solution to this pressing issue. The company's lead compound, BGP-15, has demonstrated remarkable potential in various aspects of fertility enhancement and embryo development, offering hope to millions of people struggling with infertility.

Laszlo Bicskei, CEO of Vitaleon Pharma, commented, "The fertility crisis is a complex problem with profound societal and personal impacts. At Vitaleon Pharma, we're committed to providing innovative solutions to help couples achieve their dreams of starting a family. The research with BGP-15 shows significant promise in addressing the medical barriers that prevent many adults from having children."

Unpublished studies on BGP-15 indicate its effectiveness in several key areas related to fertility:

Boosted Oocyte and Sperm Quality: BGP-15 increases mitochondrial activity in oocytes, crucial for energy production and cell health. For sperm, BGP-15 improves motility and reduces oxidative DNA damage, which is particularly beneficial for older or obese men seeking to enhance fertility.





Improved Embryo Development: BGP-15 promotes healthier embryo growth by normalizing mitochondrial DNA levels and increasing the inner cell mass, key indicators of successful fetal development. This is particularly helpful for IVF, especially in patients dealing with age-related or obesity-related fertility challenges.





Reduced Oxidative Stress in Embryos: The compound effectively lowers oxidative stress, a significant risk factor for embryo health. By reducing mitochondrial reactive oxygen species (mtROS), BGP-15 helps maintain cellular integrity and enhances embryo quality.





Combatting Age-Related Fertility Issues: BGP-15 may offer a solution to age-related fertility challenges by addressing maternal aging-related spindle and chromosomal abnormalities, providing a crucial option for women where maternal age is a significant factor in fertility success rates.





Protecting Sperm During Cryopreservation: When used in cryopreservation mediums, BGP-15 helps shield sperm from cryodamage, leading to better quality post-thawing. This makes it a valuable addition to assisted reproductive technologies and enhances the prospects for successful conception.





Bicskei continued, "Our mission at Vitaleon Pharma is to harness science and innovation to tackle the fertility crisis head-on. The positive results we've seen with BGP-15 are a testament to the dedication and expertise of the researchers involved in studying this molecule. We're excited to continue our work and bring this groundbreaking solution to those in need."

BGP-15 is a small molecule in advanced clinical development. It has been tested in 5 human clinical trials and demonstrated exceptionally good safety profile in all of them. More than 250 patients were treated with the compound and no serious adverse events were reported. Currently, the company is initiating a phase 2 clinical trial, aiming to establish BGP-15’s effectiveness in enhancing fertility and reproductive health.

About Vitaleon Pharma:

Vitaleon Pharma (based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands) is a pharmaceutical company backed by private investors focusing on groundbreaking treatments for a range of medical conditions. The company's innovative pipeline includes treatments for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), familial dysautonomia (FD), fertility enhancement, and reproductive health. With a commitment to advancing medical science and enhancing patient outcomes, Vitaleon Pharma leverages cutting-edge technology to develop therapeutic compounds like BGP-15. This approach underscores the company's dedication to tackling complex health issues and improving the quality of life for patients worldwide.

