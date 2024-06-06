OVER 1,000 HIGH SCHOOLERS GATHER ACROSS THE COUNTRY FOR A STEM AND CAREER EXPLORATION EVENT

Atlanta, GA, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INROADS College Links will host National Career Academy (NCA) in 18 cities nationwide throughout the month of June. This transformative conference will serve over 1,000 underrepresented high school students, equipping them with essential skills for success in college, their careers, and beyond. The 2024 presenting sponsor for NCA is American Airlines.

During NCA, scholars will hear from motivational speaker and INROADS Alumnus Justin Jones-Fosu, who is passionate about helping organizations and individuals take ownership of their mindset, purpose, and performance to achieve amazing results. In addition, students will tackle real-world challenges through STEM case studies, enhancing their problem-solving abilities, teamwork, and critical thinking skills.

"Our National Career Academy provides INROADS scholars with the opportunity to plan their future with intention by exploring career paths," said Andrea Johnson-Lee, National Director of INROADS College Links. "This immersive experience empowers them to make informed decisions and positions them for long-term success. By fostering a culture of exploration and innovation, we are shaping the next generation of leaders and change-makers."

INROADS National Career Academy will take place in 18 cities across the country, including Atlanta, GA; Birmingham, AL; Charleston, WV; Charlotte, NC; Chicago, IL; Cincinnati, OH; Dallas, TX; Detroit, MI; Houston, TX; Minneapolis, MN; Nashville, TN; Newark, NJ; Oakland, CA; Orlando, FL; Salt Lake City, UT; San Antonio, TX; St. Louis, MO; and Washington, DC.

This impactful program is made possible by our supporters, including American Airlines, Assured Guaranty, AT&T, Bank of America, Boeing, CareFirst, CBRE, Conoco Phillips, David, Helen and Marian Woodward Fund, Dollar General, F5, GKVF, John and Mary Franklin Foundation Inc., L3Harris, Mary Allen Lindsey Branan Foundation, Inc., Merck, Meritage Cares, MetLife, MRI, NBA Foundation, Nutanix, Procter & Gamble, PNC, Scotiabank, Step by Step, The Scott Hudgens Family Foundation, UnitedHealth Group, USAA, and Zoetis.

"The National Career Academy is a pivotal moment for our INROADS College Links scholars, marking a significant step in their personal and professional development," said Forest T. Harper, Jr., CEO and President of INROADS. "While the growth of our College Links program is evident, INROADS remains committed to addressing the disparities in equal opportunity and equity, particularly for young, underrepresented scholars. We invite other companies to join our list of supporters and help us expand this program to more cities, reaching even more students.” For more information, visit INROADS.org/partner.

# # #

About INROADS

Founded in 1970, INROADS delivers innovative programs and creative solutions that identify, accelerate, and elevate the development of underrepresented talent throughout their careers. Through this development, students become equipped for corporate and community leadership that affects community renewal, social change and elevates economic status and quality of life. INROADS has more than 40,000 alumni, over 900 interns and serves 4,000+ students and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

Attachment