Insurtech Insights USA 2024: Event Round-Up from Day Two

NEW YORK, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insurtech Insights USA 2024 conference concluded today at the Javits Center, wrapping up a vibrant and insightful two-day event that brought together over 5,000 delegates and more than 400 industry leaders. The conference proved to be a dynamic platform for networking, collaboration and thought leadership, solidifying its reputation as the premier gathering for innovators in the insurance technology industry.



Reflecting on the success of the event, Kristoffer Lundberg, CEO of Insurtech Insights, remarked, "We are thrilled with the energy and engagement from all attendees. The discussions over these two days have been nothing short of inspiring and have set a new benchmark for future conferences."

Day Two Highlights:

The second day of Insurtech Insights USA 2024 was packed with high-energy sessions and thought-provoking discussions. A standout event was the inaugural Women's Leadership Congress, sponsored by Google and Irys, which featured accomplished female leaders who explored the theme "Charting the Path to the C-Suite."

The session brought together top female leaders, including Margeaux Giles, CEO of IRYS, Sabrina Hart, President and CEO of Munich Re Specialty Insurance, and Casey Kempton, President of Personal Lines at Nationwide. The impactful session covered the journeys, challenges, and strategies for success, providing invaluable insights and inspiration for aspiring female leaders in the insurtech industry.

Megan Kuczynski, President of Insurtech Insights USA and moderator of the session, said, "It is my honor to facilitate this critical discussion on the Insurtech Insights main stage with some of the most powerful and influential female leaders in our industry, paving the way for the next generation to chart their course to the C-suite." The discussion provided valuable insights and perspectives on navigating the path to executive leadership.





Lundberg said, "We are honored to host the Women's Leadership Congress at Insurtech Insights USA 2024. This event underscores our commitment to advancing women within the insurance and technology sectors. We look forward to an engaging discussion that empowers and inspires our attendees."

Key sessions on day two included "Gen AI: Separating Hype from Reality," featuring Aditi Javeri Gokhale, EVP, Chief Strategy Officer, President of Retail Investments, and Head of Institutional Investments at Northwestern Mutual, and moderated by Naveen Agarwal, CEO of NavDots. This session provided a clear-eyed view of the current state of generative AI, distinguishing between the hype and the practical applications that can truly transform the insurance industry.

Another significant session was "Insurtech’s Turning Point: Overcoming a Challenging 2023 on the Path to Profitability," led by Rick McCathron, CEO and President of Hippo, and moderated by Bryan Falchuk, Founder and Managing Partner at Insurance Evolution Partners. Industry experts discussed strategies for navigating the challenges of 2023 and setting a course toward sustainable profitability in the evolving insurtech landscape.





Speaking candidly about the decision to pause premiums for new business for a period in 2024, McCathron said: "The second quarter of 2023 was undeniably the most challenging period I've faced in my career. Unlike previous years with major weather events, we saw a constant stream of smaller incidents that collectively maxed out our net quota-share cap but fell short of triggering excess of loss reinsurance."

He said that Hippo has weathered the storm and has many resilience mechanisms in place moving forward, but added that in his 30+year career, it was the most difficult economic cycle he had encountered. “It hit our balance sheet and our cash position relatively hard.”

The successful conclusion of Insurtech Insights USA 2024 marks a significant milestone in the industry's journey towards embracing technology and innovation.

