The North West Company Inc. Announces Election of Directors

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NWC): – The North West Company Inc. (the “Company” or “North West”) today announced that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth by the Company at its annual general meeting of shareholders yesterday (the “Meeting”), including the election of all of the nominee directors listed in the Notice of Meeting & Management Information Circular dated April 10, 2024:



Nominee Votes For % of Votes For Votes Against % of Votes Against Brock Bulbuck 24,317,241 95.64 1,109,496 4.36 Stewart Glendinning 23,647,856 93.00 1,778,884 7.00 Rachel Huckle 24,547,666 96.54 879,074 3.46 Annalisa King 23,946,620 94.18 1,480,120 5.82 Violet Konkle 24,041,117 94.56 1,384,023 5.44 Steven Kroft 24,543,003 96.52 883,737 3.48 Daniel McConnell 24,555,652 96.57 871,088 3.43 Jennefer Nepinak 24,548,546 96.55 878,194 3.45 Victor Tootoo 24,542,634 96.52 884,106 3.48

Information regarding all matters subject to a vote at the Meeting is available under North West’s issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

Company Profile

The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighbourhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. North West operates 228 stores under the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, Alaska Commercial Company, Cost-U-Less and RiteWay Food Markets and has annualized sales of approximately CDN$2.4 billion.

The common shares of North West trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NWC.

Contact:

Daniel McConnell, President and Chief Executive Officer, The North West Company Inc.

Phone 204-934-1482; fax 204-934-1317; email dmcconnell@northwest.ca