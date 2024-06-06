The North West Company Inc. Announces Election of Directors

| Source: The North West Company Inc The North West Company Inc

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NWC): – The North West Company Inc. (the “Company” or “North West”) today announced that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth by the Company at its annual general meeting of shareholders yesterday (the “Meeting”), including the election of all of the nominee directors listed in the Notice of Meeting & Management Information Circular dated April 10, 2024:

NomineeVotes For% of Votes ForVotes Against% of Votes Against
Brock Bulbuck24,317,24195.641,109,4964.36
Stewart Glendinning23,647,85693.001,778,8847.00
Rachel Huckle24,547,66696.54879,0743.46
Annalisa King23,946,62094.181,480,1205.82
Violet Konkle24,041,11794.561,384,0235.44
Steven Kroft24,543,00396.52883,7373.48
Daniel McConnell24,555,65296.57871,0883.43
Jennefer Nepinak24,548,54696.55878,1943.45
Victor Tootoo24,542,63496.52884,1063.48

Information regarding all matters subject to a vote at the Meeting is available under North West’s issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Company Profile

The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighbourhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. North West operates 228 stores under the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, Alaska Commercial Company, Cost-U-Less and RiteWay Food Markets and has annualized sales of approximately CDN$2.4 billion.

The common shares of North West trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NWC.

Contact:

Daniel McConnell, President and Chief Executive Officer, The North West Company Inc.
Phone 204-934-1482; fax 204-934-1317; email dmcconnell@northwest.ca

John King, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, The North West Company Inc.
Phone 204-934-1397; fax 204-934-1317; email jking@northwest.ca